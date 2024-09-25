Hi,
I have an ongoing issue with callers, and occasional myself, hearing a 5 sec digital distortion ( probably would have been static if analogue ) on calls when i have VoLTE turned on
It has been happening on both my previous phone (Huawei) and my current phone (Oppo). The issue seems to go away when VoLTE is turned off - however with the shutdown of 3G this will not be an option going forward
I have no other calling apps - whatsapp , viper etc installed except Messenger - so don't think they are interfering
Anyone else seen this?
The only other thing i could think of was that my SIM is quite old (pre VoLTE), may be some weird inconsistence with setting up the calls?
Thoughts?
Clint