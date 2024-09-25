Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
VoLTE - Occasional digital 'Squelch' on calls
#316200 25-Sep-2024 07:58
Hi,

 

 

 

I have an ongoing issue with callers, and occasional myself, hearing a 5 sec digital distortion ( probably would have been static if analogue ) on calls when i have VoLTE turned on

 

It has been happening on both my previous phone (Huawei) and my current phone (Oppo). The issue seems to go away when VoLTE is turned off - however with the shutdown of 3G this will not be an option going forward

 

I have no other calling apps - whatsapp , viper etc installed except Messenger - so don't think they are interfering

 

Anyone else seen this?

 

The only other thing i could think of was that my SIM is quite old (pre VoLTE), may be some weird inconsistence with setting up the calls?

 

 

 

Thoughts?

 

 

 

Clint

 

 

  #3285981 25-Sep-2024 08:08
It's not the SIM.

I'd be checking to ensure your coverage is good. You've already ruled out the handset and if 3G calls are fine then you've got an issue somewhere between you, the air interface, the cell site and the call conditions (on net to on net vs on net to off net).

This also could be happening at party B side.

A lot of variables and Service Assurance (my old team) would be asking for every little bit of detail.

Start with your coverage and where you are, then ask party B for the same and if it's also happening to them with other callers.




  #3286247 25-Sep-2024 15:07
Based on the Mark I eyeball and signal bars, coverage seems.OK.

It could be a change from 5G to 4G, bit hard to tell

This also occurs it an multitude of various locations, so not specific to one site

Definitely occurs with different callers, who are on different networks. No one else has mentioned having this issue - but that's why I asked here in case it's more wide spread than me :)

I've had VoLTE and Wifi calling off, and turning VoLTE on seems to have had increased it.

Will turn off VoLTE and chat to a few people and see if it goes away

Clint

  #3286268 25-Sep-2024 15:40
This is timely; I have had the same issue, which seems to be getting worse. 

 

Driving past Mt Wellington (in Auckland) this morning, I had a caller say that I had disappeared, and they heard some funny sounds before I came back.   I also had this issue in Pukekohe this afternoon where someone kept saying, "Hello??" in the middle of my sentences.  They never drop out for me.

 

I drove around testing and talking to Mrs Skyplonk this afternoon and had it happen several more times. 

 

If I turn "4G Calling" off or the call falls back to 3G the problem goes away.

 

Each year, I drive about 40,000km, so I have got pretty good at knowing where I can and can not make calls on my drive!

 

I have a Spark sim in the phone as well and calls on this have been fine. 

 

 



  #3286278 25-Sep-2024 16:12
Do you have the same issue with calling over wifi?

  #3286316 25-Sep-2024 17:00
I haven't noticed it with wifi calling. 

  #3286734 26-Sep-2024 17:49
@skyplonk - what type of phone do you have?

I noticed some distortion today at home since turning on Wifi Calling. I have a pretty good setup, with an Aruba AP and Edgerouter so not too convinced it's my system.


Clint

  #3286848 26-Sep-2024 22:54
iPhone 15 and Moto Edge 50. 

 

Not sure I have the issue on WifiCalling - certainly no way near what I did on my drive today.  

