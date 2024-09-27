Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
voicemail change message
#316230 27-Sep-2024 11:41
if you've been checking your voicemail messages recently there no doubt you would have heard the long message about changes to the voicemail system.

 

its long and delays getting your voicemails so I was pleased today when an option to skip was offered. naturally, i pressed one to skip and then got stuck in an endless loop.

 

"if you have heard this message before, press 1 to skip" , press 1 
"if you have heard this message before, press 1 to skip" , press 1
"if you have heard this message before, press 1 to skip" , press 1
"if you have heard this message before, press 1 to skip" , press 1
"if you have heard this message before, press 1 to skip" , press 1

 

well you get the idea 

 

can someone please fix this?

muppet
  #3286985 27-Sep-2024 11:56
Audiophiles are such twits! They buy such pointless stuff: Gold plated cables, $2000 power cords. Idiots.

 

OOOHHHH HYPERFIBRE!

 
 
 
 

boosacnoodle
  #3286994 27-Sep-2024 13:19
if you have heard this message before, press 1 to skip

askelon
  #3287010 27-Sep-2024 14:08
I found 1 wont skip it if you dont actually have any voice messages..  O.o



Behodar
  #3287026 27-Sep-2024 15:28
Is it more or less aggravating than checking Skinny voicemail?

 

"You have received... one... new voice message. This message was received on the... twenty... sixth... of... June... two... thousand... and... twenty... four... at... four... thirty... seven... PM from oh... two... one... one... two... three... four... five... six... seven."

dimsim

  #3287027 27-Sep-2024 15:29
same, if not identical level

mrgsm021
  #3287031 27-Sep-2024 15:35
errr...what's a voicemail? 😂😂😂

richms
  #3287123 27-Sep-2024 18:54
Obsolete tech that ISPs default to giving you on the voice product they force you to buy inorder to get the portable meme machine connected.




dimsim

  #3287126 27-Sep-2024 19:20
does it cost something to have voicemail? cant say I've seen a charge on mobile or voip or if I have its been insignificant - unlike whatever telecom use to charge for callminder and callerid on copper which have always been standard features of voip for years.

 

personally i prefer it, but people often don't like leaving voicemails, maybe because they're not sure if it will be checked. is it laziness or a new preference for txt's? if I've taken the time to call someone and they have a voicemail and a message, ill always leave a message.

 

my voicemail message says "leave a detailed message" verbally give me what you want and hopefully and I can come back to you with what you need. a message that just says "it's x, call me" is a waste of time and a good enough reason to kill voicemail all together if that's all its being used for.

 

if you've taken the time to call, surely it's better for all to spit out a quick voicemail rather than end the call and then type out a text? or not send a text and expect someone to see your missed call and call you back?

mrgsm021
  #3287134 27-Sep-2024 19:49
On a mobile it's generally included free of charge but some charge to check voicemail some are included.

 

I hardly ever get incoming calls and noticed for a while now that I stopped getting notifications when there is a voicemail left for some reason but haven't really bothered to find out why.

richms
  #3287149 27-Sep-2024 21:17
If you have included calling on your plan, then it comes off that, but if you do not because you dont want that service than any call to set up or listen to the messages cost you at the calling rate when I had to do it last.

 

If I am calling, I need to know about something now or it would be an message in an app. "Hi, im standing outside but you didnt answer so call me back when you will come to the door" is not a very useful message. Neither is "Im at the bakery and there is no steak and cheese pies, so call back to let me know if mince and cheese is ok or not" because by the time they even call to listen, its worthless.




dimsim

  #3287214 27-Sep-2024 22:38
I guess we have very different uses for our phones.

Goosey
  #3287234 28-Sep-2024 08:33
Initially it annoyed me, then decided to press 1 as soon as the ramble began…

 

it skipped me to the message waiting…

 

 

 

as for use case for voicemail, there’s plenty of people and industry that still use it. I find tech industry isn’t one of them…and it’s those people that blete on about how voicemail is for dinosaurs.

 

 

 

personally, I try not to leave messages, but I understand when people leave messages for me or on the occasion I need to leave a message for them as sms isn’t always appropriate due to the nature of the interaction.

 

 

 

 

ZollyMonsta
  #3287235 28-Sep-2024 08:35
I'm using visual voicemail instead on iOS now.   so much better.




 

 

Behodar
  #3287236 28-Sep-2024 08:38
Which provider is that with? I didn't think any of the NZ ones had it.

ZollyMonsta
  #3287237 28-Sep-2024 08:41
I'm on iOS 18 Developer Beta.  Can view it being transcribed as person is leaving the message and pickup if wanted (unlikely!), play direct from phone, save/download/delete.




 

 

