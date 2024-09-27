dimsim: does it cost something to have voicemail? cant say I've seen a charge on mobile or voip or if I have its been insignificant - unlike whatever telecom use to charge for callminder and callerid on copper which have always been standard features of voip for years. personally i prefer it, but people often don't like leaving voicemails, maybe because they're not sure if it will be checked. is it laziness or a new preference for txt's? if I've taken the time to call someone and they have a voicemail and a message, ill always leave a message. my voicemail message says "leave a detailed message" verbally give me what you want and hopefully and I can come back to you with what you need. a message that just says "it's x, call me" is a waste of time and a good enough reason to kill voicemail all together if that's all its being used for. if you've taken the time to call, surely it's better for all to spit out a quick voicemail rather than end the call and then type out a text? or not send a text and expect someone to see your missed call and call you back?

If you have included calling on your plan, then it comes off that, but if you do not because you dont want that service than any call to set up or listen to the messages cost you at the calling rate when I had to do it last.

If I am calling, I need to know about something now or it would be an message in an app. "Hi, im standing outside but you didnt answer so call me back when you will come to the door" is not a very useful message. Neither is "Im at the bakery and there is no steak and cheese pies, so call back to let me know if mince and cheese is ok or not" because by the time they even call to listen, its worthless.