if you've been checking your voicemail messages recently there no doubt you would have heard the long message about changes to the voicemail system.
its long and delays getting your voicemails so I was pleased today when an option to skip was offered. naturally, i pressed one to skip and then got stuck in an endless loop.
"if you have heard this message before, press 1 to skip" , press 1
"if you have heard this message before, press 1 to skip" , press 1
"if you have heard this message before, press 1 to skip" , press 1
"if you have heard this message before, press 1 to skip" , press 1
"if you have heard this message before, press 1 to skip" , press 1
well you get the idea
can someone please fix this?