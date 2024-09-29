As per Title,

My Brother has just joined one nz ping time has gone from 130ms to 220ms and server location is LA.

When I trace it from HE bgp it looks broken.

IP address are: 64.224.30.62 // 137.221.105.2

Me on Feenix I get 130ms,

Anyone able to look into this at one nz and see if they feel this is the best route for this or able to change it as they peer directly with Telstra global. which you guys have paid transit with.

right now looks like it uses Cable & Wireless route. it looks as it goes to NY

Thanks Mike