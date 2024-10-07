Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
One New Zealand (including Vodafone, WxC, Farmside)Changing providers from One NZ
EviLClouD

252 posts

Ultimate Geek


#317343 7-Oct-2024 17:10
Hey all,

 

 

 

I haven't done this in a little while so just looking for some advice on how to change my mobile provider from One NZ to another company.

 

I assume i just need contact One NZ and give them 1 month notice of cancellation of service?

 

How do i move my number over to the new provider? is that organised through One NZ or the new provider?

 

And if i'm bringing my number over, when can i start using the services of the new provider? Is it after the 1 month notice period or could i potentially start earlier?

 

 

 

Thanks in advance

quickymart
13629 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified

  #3294094 7-Oct-2024 17:26
I would speak to the new provider first to start the process - who are you moving to?

 
 
 
 

Qazzy03
444 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #3294097 7-Oct-2024 17:52
My friend moved from One NZ to Mighty Mobile this year. 

 

He bought the Might Moblie plan/sim, and waited for his prepaid on One NZ to run down. 

 

Then stuck the new sim in his phone, and used the mighty mobile app to request a transfer over to their network and bring his number with him.

 

I think he needed the IMEI number written on the OneNZ sim card when requesting the transfer, then he got a text a couple of hours later saying he was ported across. 

 

I am not sure of One NZ terms and conditions if you are on a monthly plan. 

 

Found this website that had a pretty good breakdown of steps.

 

https://www.tcf.org.nz/digital-living/consumer-info-hub/switching-service-providers/switching-mobile-providers

 

 

MaxineN
Max
1713 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
Subscriber

  #3294102 7-Oct-2024 18:28
Ex One NZer.

 

If you're porting from Pay Monthly you need the full account name and number or you will fail authorization and will not get TCF text.

 

If you're porting from Prepay you need simply the SIM number.

 

If you have NO Interest Free Payments/Phones, just port the number immediately. Billing will cease once porting is complete and you will get credited back up to the DOM/Date of Maturity as One NZ cannot bill for a service 1 month in advance when it doesn't exist.




EviLClouD

252 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #3294269 7-Oct-2024 21:05
MaxineN:

Ex One NZer.


If you're porting from Pay Monthly you need the full account name and number or you will fail authorization and will not get TCF text.


If you're porting from Prepay you need simply the SIM number.


If you have NO Interest Free Payments/Phones, just port the number immediately. Billing will cease once porting is complete and you will get credited back up to the DOM/Date of Maturity as One NZ cannot bill for a service 1 month in advance when it doesn't exist.



Thanks for that.
Yep i’m on pay monthly but it has 2 connections/numbers attached to my account.
Wanting to potentially port them both to another provider.
Is there a form i need to fill in for One NZ? Or do i live chat them?

I have no interest free payments. Does that mean i do not need to give the required 30 days notice if i port immediately?

boosacnoodle
943 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #3294273 7-Oct-2024 21:31
You've been told what to do already. Just give your details to the new provider. You get a txt and reply yes. Then it's done.

freitasm
BDFL - Memuneh
78908 posts

Uber Geek

Administrator
ID Verified
Trusted
Geekzone
Lifetime subscriber

  #3294274 7-Oct-2024 21:32
Do not call One NZ to "give notice". Follow the steps above.

 

If you call their call centre to "give notice" you run the serious risk of having your number cancelled if the person on the other side doesn't understand what you want to do.




EviLClouD

252 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #3294276 7-Oct-2024 22:13
Oops sorry misread that. I won't contact One NZ at all. Thank you all and appreciate the replies and help!



richms
27886 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3294357 8-Oct-2024 10:00
freitasm:

 

Do not call One NZ to "give notice". Follow the steps above.

 

If you call their call centre to "give notice" you run the serious risk of having your number cancelled if the person on the other side doesn't understand what you want to do.

 

 

And with their call centre there is a serous chance of them not understanding - not sure if its incompetence or malice on their part.




EviLClouD

252 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #3294373 8-Oct-2024 10:49
Sorry one more question - how long does porting generally take? and can you only port during business hours ie 9-5pm etc.

 

For example if i request a port tonight at 8pm or something, would it be processed tomorrow?

MaxineN
Max
1713 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
Subscriber

  #3294374 8-Oct-2024 10:50
EviLClouD:

Sorry one more question - how long does porting generally take? and can you only port during business hours ie 9-5pm etc.


For example if i request a port tonight at 8pm or something, would it be processed tomorrow?



Only done on business days.

If you port in the morning it can be done before end of day (sometimes before lunch time).




EviLClouD

252 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #3297953 16-Oct-2024 08:48
I’ve just realised that under my OneNZ account i have 2 numbers (mine and my siblings) but it appears both numbers are under my name (according to the OneNZ app).
How would i go about porting the 2nd number (my siblings) if that is under my name?
Would i just port them both under my name or is there a way to change it to theirs?
Thanks

MaxineN
Max
1713 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
Subscriber

  #3297955 16-Oct-2024 08:50
It would need to be ported under your name.




EviLClouD

252 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #3298484 17-Oct-2024 12:20
Silly questions - but should i be receiving a text to confirm the port is successful/finished? and should the phone number on the mobile esim settings (iphone) automatically update to display my old number under the new esim?

MaxineN
Max
1713 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
Subscriber

  #3298498 17-Oct-2024 13:07
You'll know when it's done when you lose service.

If you don't lose service then the port maybe stuck, failed or still waiting to happen depending on what date they set it commence.




EviLClouD

252 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #3302240 28-Oct-2024 09:15
Sorry me again.

 

Just received my One NZ bill on 24 Oct for the account and noticed I have charged full monthly plan cost.

 

It's for the period 8 Oct - 7 Nov.

 

I ported/left on 17 October.

 

Should this be pro-rata? Or would i get a pro-rata refund next month/bill?

