EviLClouD:

Hey all,

I haven't done this in a little while so just looking for some advice on how to change my mobile provider from One NZ to another company.

I assume i just need contact One NZ and give them 1 month notice of cancellation of service?

How do i move my number over to the new provider? is that organised through One NZ or the new provider?

And if i'm bringing my number over, when can i start using the services of the new provider? Is it after the 1 month notice period or could i potentially start earlier?

Thanks in advance