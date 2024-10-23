Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Guest
Welcome Guest.
You haven't logged in yet. If you don't have an account you can register now.


ForumsOne New Zealand (including Vodafone, WxC, Farmside)Transferring One number to new Apple Watch
AirSim

5 posts

Wannabe Geek


#317523 23-Oct-2024 19:07
Send private message

Has anyone in the past had any issues with moving their OneNumber to a new Apple Watch? Since getting a new watch and removing the plan from the old watch I have not been able to add it to the new watch through the portal in the Watch App. It just says I am not the owner of the phone number and to call customer service, which I have and they don’t know what to do, been in store twice, they can’t figure it out, promising to raise a ticket and someone will call me, it’s been nearly a month with two visits over this time. And yet still paying for the service, store unable to assist with a refund for the unusable service!


Create new topic
Linux
11186 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3300699 23-Oct-2024 20:40
Send private message

@AirSim Email Jason Paris the CEO of OneNZ be polite and explain the issue etc he will get someone onto it ASAP

 

jason.paris (at) one.nz @JasonParis

 

 

 
 
 
 

Shop now on Samsung phones, tablets, TVs and more (affiliate link).
Upmarketdread
2 posts

Wannabe Geek


  #3305671 5-Nov-2024 20:14
Send private message

I had the same issue when trying to add my apple watch. Eventually I got the customer service rep to transfer me to someone that knew what they were doing (maybe), that person was able to immediately get it so I could add my watch. Though I do have an interesting new problem where if I go to view my plan/addons it says I have had a pending request on my connection for almost 2 months now and One Number doesn't show on my plan nor do I get charged for it. Maybe you're paying for my OneNumber 😁.

AirSim

5 posts

Wannabe Geek


  #3305672 5-Nov-2024 20:18
Send private message

Interesting! I was finally able to get this resolved, after an email to Jason I got a call within a couple of hours, and the rep sorted for me after a few back and forth testing different things. Solution was they had to delete my One NZ profile and I re-registered. This allowed me to add the OneNumber to my plan!

Create new topic





News and reviews »

Dynabook Launches Ultra-Light PortÃ©gÃ© Z40L-N Copilot+PC with Self-Replaceable Battery
Posted 8-May-2025 14:08

Shopify Sidekick Gets a Major Reasoning Upgrade, Plus Free Image Generation
Posted 8-May-2025 14:03

Microsoft Introduces New Surface Copilot+ PCs
Posted 8-May-2025 13:56

D-Link A/NZ launches DWR-933M 4G+ LTE Cat6 Wi-Fi 6 Mobile Hotspot
Posted 8-May-2025 13:49

Synology Expands DiskStation Lineup with DS1825+ and DS1525+
Posted 8-May-2025 13:44

JBL Releases Next Generation Flip 7 and Charge 6
Posted 8-May-2025 13:41

Arlo Unveils All-New PoE Adapter With Enhanced Connectivity
Posted 8-May-2025 13:36

Fujifilm Instax Mini 41 Review
Posted 2-May-2025 10:12

Synology DS925+ Review
Posted 23-Apr-2025 15:00

Synology Announces DiskStation DS925+ and DX525 Expansion Unit
Posted 23-Apr-2025 10:34

JBL Tour Pro 3 Review
Posted 22-Apr-2025 16:56

Samsung 9100 Pro NVMe SSD Review
Posted 11-Apr-2025 13:11

Motorola Announces New Mid-tier Phones moto g05 and g15
Posted 4-Apr-2025 00:00

SoftMaker Releases Free PDF editor FreePDF 2025
Posted 3-Apr-2025 15:26

Moto G85 5G Review
Posted 30-Mar-2025 11:53








Geekzone Live »

Try automatic live updates from Geekzone directly in your browser, without refreshing the page, with Geekzone Live now.


Updates »

Are you subscribed to our RSS feed? You can download the latest headlines and summaries from our stories directly to your computer or smartphone by using a feed reader.

RSS feeds
Main feed
Forums feed
Copyright
©2002-2025 Geekzone®
Site features
Geekzone BI dashboard
Geekzone Badges
Geekzone Status Page

 

Affiliate links
Samsung
AliExpress
Wise
Sharesies
Hatch
GoodSync
Backblaze backup
Site Information
Subscribe to Geekzone
Privacy Statement
Forum Usage Guidelines (FUG)
Advertising
Trademark and copyright