Has anyone in the past had any issues with moving their OneNumber to a new Apple Watch? Since getting a new watch and removing the plan from the old watch I have not been able to add it to the new watch through the portal in the Watch App. It just says I am not the owner of the phone number and to call customer service, which I have and they don’t know what to do, been in store twice, they can’t figure it out, promising to raise a ticket and someone will call me, it’s been nearly a month with two visits over this time. And yet still paying for the service, store unable to assist with a refund for the unusable service!