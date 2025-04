Not that you can fix it, but a web server with an incorrect time zone can cause problems with SSL certificates



SSL certificates have specific validity periods, and if the server's time zone is incorrect, it can lead to issues with certificate validation



This might result in errors like "SEC_ERROR_EXPIRED_CERTIFICATE" or "SEC_ERROR_NOT_YET_VALID_CERTIFICATE" when users try to access the site.



You could ask One.nz to verify their webserver as the correct time zone set.



https://support.mozilla.org/en-US/kb/troubleshoot-time-errors-secure-websites



https://www.ssl.com/guide/troubleshooting-ssl-tls-browser-errors-and-warnings/