nztim: Peter I assume you are running proper routers and not UltraHubs (which are notorious for this behavior)

Yes, we have a full Unifi stack and it has worked flawlessly. Didn't require a restart of any CPE as everything came right about 2-3 minutes later in the time it took me to jump on the router and see everything was fine then walk over to the ONT just to check. Further investigation into this our office to office VPNs were not impacted so I suspect it was a core route change from their MPLS core out to the wider internet that went wrong or some core engineer didn't care if a BGP route change convergence took 60 seconds and caused an outage so did it in the middle of the day.

Will bump up my smoke pings to every second rather than every 2 minutes. As I am interested to see how often this occurs.