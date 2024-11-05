Recently moved over to an unlimited plan on Contact who uses the One NZ network.
In Wellington CBD im getting the follow 5G mobile data speeds. Have tested on different servers.
Do these look normal? Primarily the upload speed - that seems kind of low?
I get similar speeds at home out in the suburbs too.
Also i notice the data appears to ‘drop out’ for a few seconds sometimes. Websites and videos sometimes stop loading, but I dont actually lose connection to mobile coverage. It happens to my family member in Auckland too - also on the same plan.
Should the mobile experience be identical to being on One NZ or should i expect a slightly throttled or inferior speed/service due to using a MVNO of One NZ?
Thanks in advance