One New Zealand (including Vodafone, WxC, Farmside)Mobile data speeds and service normal?
EviLClouD

#317678 5-Nov-2024 11:49
Recently moved over to an unlimited plan on Contact who uses the One NZ network.
In Wellington CBD im getting the follow 5G mobile data speeds. Have tested on different servers.
Do these look normal? Primarily the upload speed - that seems kind of low?
I get similar speeds at home out in the suburbs too.

Also i notice the data appears to ‘drop out’ for a few seconds sometimes. Websites and videos sometimes stop loading, but I dont actually lose connection to mobile coverage. It happens to my family member in Auckland too - also on the same plan.

Should the mobile experience be identical to being on One NZ or should i expect a slightly throttled or inferior speed/service due to using a MVNO of One NZ?

Thanks in advance

Linux
  #3305535 5-Nov-2024 12:41
Upload is over 4G not 5G / NR so would depend on how busy the 4G network is

 
 
 
 

stevenn
  #3306766 8-Nov-2024 01:39
I've been having connection issues too. I think One NZ messed up carrier aggregation on their network when they quietly Re-farmed part of their B3 1800Mhz spectrum for Starlink sat to cell a few months ago. Whenever my phone tries to enable upload carrier aggregation now, it ends up killing my download and upload on 4g and 5g which is probably what is causing drop outs for you every so often.

