One New Zealand (including Vodafone, WxC, Farmside)New number issues ?

xpd

xpd

Geek @ Coastguard NZ
#317742 11-Nov-2024 13:02
We are trying to request new numbers for new staff member, but keep getting told by 3 different team members @ One telling us there's a technical issue with doing this. Its a brand new number request on a blank One SIM card. 

 

Done it oodles of times before with no issues. 

 

But noone seems to be willing to actually explain what the problem is. 

 

Anyone with One able to take a squiz at our request and let me know WTH is going on ? One request has been weeks waiting..... (Yes Id contact our account manager but unfortunately he's on leave)

 

 




       Gavin / xpd / FastRaccoon / Geek of Coastguard New Zealand

 

                      LinkTree

 

 

 

Linux
  #3307776 11-Nov-2024 16:02
What range is it in 021xxx???



xpd

xpd

Geek @ Coastguard NZ
  #3307780 11-Nov-2024 16:10
We don't know what they'll assign us, but normally yes its 021 :) In the past we just put in a request for a new number, which then gets applied to the blank SIM we supply. Then away we go... but not this time.

 

 




       Gavin / xpd / FastRaccoon / Geek of Coastguard New Zealand

 

                      LinkTree

 

 

 

Linux
  #3307782 11-Nov-2024 16:19
Oh so you have requested a number in a certain range sorry just any number that starts with 021



xpd

xpd

Geek @ Coastguard NZ
  #3307783 11-Nov-2024 16:21
Any number, we don't care what it is. We don't use a certain range.

 

 




       Gavin / xpd / FastRaccoon / Geek of Coastguard New Zealand

 

                      LinkTree

 

 

 

Linux
  #3307791 11-Nov-2024 16:40
Fire an email off to Jason Paris a connect order with a new SIM / number should take a few minutes

xpd

xpd

Geek @ Coastguard NZ
  #3308342 13-Nov-2024 08:31
All sorted... 2 mins after I told my workmate to email Jason, we had emails to confirm the orders were completed. Dunno what was going on, will query it with our account manager. 6 weeks to provision a number is a joke. 

 

 




       Gavin / xpd / FastRaccoon / Geek of Coastguard New Zealand

 

                      LinkTree

 

 

 

Linux
#3308371 13-Nov-2024 08:43
xpd:

 

All sorted... 2 mins after I told my workmate to email Jason, we had emails to confirm the orders were completed. Dunno what was going on, will query it with our account manager. 6 weeks to provision a number is a joke.

 

 

@xpd that is just nuts! 

