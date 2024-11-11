This question has arisen before on this forum, but the discussions seem to be inconclusive.

I am trying to port my 2° prepay number to One NZ. The 2° account is active and I have an active One NZ SIM.

I have tried 3 times to port the number on the web page [url=https://one.nz/prepay-porting] (plus a couple of times that I did not receive the 'did you ask for this' text message). Each of those 3 times I have got a confirmatory text that the porting is under way, but it hasn't been achieved.

I am overseas, which seems to be a major obstacle.

Can any of the One NZ volunteers here offer any assistance? Thanks in advance.