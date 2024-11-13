Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
ForumsOne New Zealand (including Vodafone, WxC, Farmside)B1 and B7 4G disappearing
stevenn

28 posts

Geek


#317765 13-Nov-2024 10:20
Has b7 and b1 4G disappeared for anyone else today on OneNZ?

 

I've noticed b7 has been a bit on and off the past few weeks but now both 1 and 7 disappeared at the same time?

 

also tested on other towers so not just one tower being affected.

 

 

Aucklandjafa
401 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #3308441 13-Nov-2024 10:36
Not sure about One. But I’ve noticed with Spark, whenever they deploy 5G on a tower, that the L7 band, and even L40, are very rarely used, predominantly only 3 and 28 are - maybe it’s to make the much higher 5g frequency look more attractive to the device, as they haven’t re-deployed those other bands to 5g yet. Definitely interested to know.

I’ve only noticed as I don’t have 5g enabled as the low frequency coverage isn’t there yet and the 4G speeds are still crazy fast - hit 500mb the other day.



boosacnoodle
965 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #3308512 13-Nov-2024 13:31
Not sure on bands specifically but One NZ performance all of a sudden became terrible for me almost everywhere a week or two back after being reliable for the longest time. The iPhone 14 Pro seems to want to latch onto any 5G signal (even unusable ones).

ajw

ajw
1932 posts

Uber Geek


  #3308654 13-Nov-2024 16:58
boosacnoodle:

 

Not sure on bands specifically but One NZ performance all of a sudden became terrible for me almost everywhere a week or two back after being reliable for the longest time. The iPhone 14 Pro seems to want to latch onto any 5G signal (even unusable ones).

 

 

Band one which is 2100 MHZ on the downlink is one of the bands used for 3G.



boosacnoodle
965 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #3310032 18-Nov-2024 10:11
I've turned off 5G now and noticed a significant performance improvement subsequent. Happening to my partners iPhone too (15 Pro). Performance on 5G is shocking Christchurch wide now.

MaxineN
Max
1781 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
Subscriber

  #3310039 18-Nov-2024 10:30
I'm not seeing this issue on a OP12 and can see L21 (2100 has been on LTE for years now, you're more likely to find 900 used for UMTS providing the transmitter for U900 isn't locked).

 

5G is around where it should for day time around my area of CHC (advantage living right near one of their cellsites). 560/80 with L18+L21 and NR3500.

 

 

 

Need to state where you're testing too and keep in mind, the core will push your UE to L18 and L21 more often as your uplink even on 5G. Without actual numbers and checking to see if you're NSA restricted (or not) there's not a lot anyone can say/prove.




Ramblings from a mysterious lady who's into tech. Warning I may often create zingers.

boosacnoodle
965 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #3310098 18-Nov-2024 12:46
Happening in Halswell Hornby Riccarton Wigram area. Just happened now when I tried to post too, although that was on 4G. Presents as “Safari can't open the page because the network connection was lost.” but happens in all other apps too. No VPN / DNS or similar.


