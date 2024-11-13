Has b7 and b1 4G disappeared for anyone else today on OneNZ?
I've noticed b7 has been a bit on and off the past few weeks but now both 1 and 7 disappeared at the same time?
also tested on other towers so not just one tower being affected.
Not sure on bands specifically but One NZ performance all of a sudden became terrible for me almost everywhere a week or two back after being reliable for the longest time. The iPhone 14 Pro seems to want to latch onto any 5G signal (even unusable ones).
Band one which is 2100 MHZ on the downlink is one of the bands used for 3G.
I've turned off 5G now and noticed a significant performance improvement subsequent. Happening to my partners iPhone too (15 Pro). Performance on 5G is shocking Christchurch wide now.
I'm not seeing this issue on a OP12 and can see L21 (2100 has been on LTE for years now, you're more likely to find 900 used for UMTS providing the transmitter for U900 isn't locked).
5G is around where it should for day time around my area of CHC (advantage living right near one of their cellsites). 560/80 with L18+L21 and NR3500.
Need to state where you're testing too and keep in mind, the core will push your UE to L18 and L21 more often as your uplink even on 5G. Without actual numbers and checking to see if you're NSA restricted (or not) there's not a lot anyone can say/prove.
