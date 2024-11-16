Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
ForumsOne New Zealand (including Vodafone, WxC, Farmside)OneNZ not enough information on the website to set up my router
ockron

21 posts

Geek


#317801 16-Nov-2024 11:44
Hi,
I read through the forum and could not find the answer, if I missed it .... my apologies.

I am bringing my own router to OneNZ and had no problems for the first month, from yesterday my connection to the internet is much slower and I now get connection errors where I do not have access to the internet.

My router does not have the option of IP/DHCP as suggested on the OneNZ website so I have to select either Dynamic IP or Static IP and the website does not have the information to set up the Dynamic or Static IP.

I would like to know the following info for;
Dynamic IP

 

  • VPI:
  • VCI:
  • Primary DNS server:
  • Secondary DNS server:
  • VLAN Tag: 10 (I have that)
  • MTU: 1500 (I have that)

 

 

Static IP

 

  • VPI:
  • VCI:
  • WAN IP Address:
  • WAN Subnet Mask:
  • WAN Gateway IP Address:
  • Primary DNS Server: 
  • Secondary DNS Server: 
  • MTU: 1500
  • VLAN: 10
  • WAN IPv6 Address:
  • Prefix Delegation:
  • WAN IPv6 Gateway Address:
  • Primary IPv6 DNS server:
  • Secondary IPv6 DNS server:

I appreciate any/all help.

 

Thank you

Spyware
3773 posts

Uber Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #3309624 16-Nov-2024 11:58
VCI and VPI are parameters used on PVCs for ADSL connections, is this an ADSL (copper phone line) or fibre connection??




Spark Max Fibre using Mikrotik CCR1009-8G-1S-1S+, CRS125-24G-1S, Unifi UAP, U6-Pro, UAP-AC-M-Pro, Apple TV 4K (2022), Apple TV 4K (2017), iPad Air 1st gen, iPad Air 4th gen, iPhone 13, SkyNZ3151 (the white box). If it doesn't move then it's data cabled.



Spyware
3773 posts

Uber Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #3309625 16-Nov-2024 11:58
Note: DHCP means Dynamic Host Configuration Protocol.




Spark Max Fibre using Mikrotik CCR1009-8G-1S-1S+, CRS125-24G-1S, Unifi UAP, U6-Pro, UAP-AC-M-Pro, Apple TV 4K (2022), Apple TV 4K (2017), iPad Air 1st gen, iPad Air 4th gen, iPhone 13, SkyNZ3151 (the white box). If it doesn't move then it's data cabled.

mrgsm021
1476 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted

  #3309628 16-Nov-2024 12:10
Dynamic IP = DHCP = IPOE



Behodar
10536 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3309634 16-Nov-2024 13:09
mrgsm021:

 

Dynamic IP = DHCP = IPOE

 

 

Static IP addressing is typically also compatible with DHCP/IPoE. The DHCP server simply assigns the same IP address each time.

mrgsm021
1476 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted

  #3309646 16-Nov-2024 13:42
The OP was also asking for settings for static IP authentication which is not required on One NZ

ockron

21 posts

Geek


  #3309648 16-Nov-2024 13:46
Unfortunately it is required by my Router.

RunningMan
8978 posts

Uber Geek


  #3309650 16-Nov-2024 13:47
ockron:

 

Unfortunately it is required by my Router.

 

 

What is?

 

EDIT: Nobody will be able to help if you don't say the connection type (xDSL, UFB, HFC etc.). It would also be useful to say what router (and modem for xDSL) you are using.

 
 
 
 

ockron

21 posts

Geek


  #3309709 16-Nov-2024 15:12
This has been resolved.
OneNZ could not help me so I threw away the router and started using another one.

Jase2985
13478 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Lifetime subscriber

  #3309712 16-Nov-2024 15:20
@ockron we could have helped you with the existing one, but you failed to tell us what it was or what type of connection you had

ockron

21 posts

Geek


  #3309714 16-Nov-2024 15:34
I'm sorry.
Now I know to provide better information next time.

