Hi,

I read through the forum and could not find the answer, if I missed it .... my apologies.



I am bringing my own router to OneNZ and had no problems for the first month, from yesterday my connection to the internet is much slower and I now get connection errors where I do not have access to the internet.



My router does not have the option of IP/DHCP as suggested on the OneNZ website so I have to select either Dynamic IP or Static IP and the website does not have the information to set up the Dynamic or Static IP.



I would like to know the following info for;

Dynamic IP

VPI:

VCI:

Primary DNS server:

Secondary DNS server:

VLAN Tag: 10 (I have that)

MTU: 1500 (I have that)

Static IP

VPI:

VCI:

WAN IP Address:

WAN Subnet Mask:

WAN Gateway IP Address:

Primary DNS Server:

Secondary DNS Server:

MTU: 1500

VLAN: 10

WAN IPv6 Address:

Prefix Delegation:

WAN IPv6 Gateway Address:

Primary IPv6 DNS server:

Secondary IPv6 DNS server:

I appreciate any/all help.

Thank you