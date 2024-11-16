Hi,
I read through the forum and could not find the answer, if I missed it .... my apologies.
I am bringing my own router to OneNZ and had no problems for the first month, from yesterday my connection to the internet is much slower and I now get connection errors where I do not have access to the internet.
My router does not have the option of IP/DHCP as suggested on the OneNZ website so I have to select either Dynamic IP or Static IP and the website does not have the information to set up the Dynamic or Static IP.
I would like to know the following info for;
Dynamic IP
- VPI:
- VCI:
- Primary DNS server:
- Secondary DNS server:
- VLAN Tag: 10 (I have that)
- MTU: 1500 (I have that)
Static IP
- VPI:
- VCI:
- WAN IP Address:
- WAN Subnet Mask:
- WAN Gateway IP Address:
- Primary DNS Server:
- Secondary DNS Server:
- MTU: 1500
- VLAN: 10
- WAN IPv6 Address:
- Prefix Delegation:
- WAN IPv6 Gateway Address:
- Primary IPv6 DNS server:
- Secondary IPv6 DNS server:
I appreciate any/all help.
Thank you