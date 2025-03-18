A family member of mine lives in rural south Auckland. Phone is a Galaxy S7 (yes old I know), which currently has to fall back to 3G for calling.

(I've tried getting voLTE going on it, it was already running latest firmware, but I've also tried the VNZ and XSA CSCs, to no avail, despite seeing reports of users in Aus getting voLTE running on their S7 phones using XSA firmware, so not sure if the firmware is still missing profiles for NZ, or if One is blocking old devices by IMEI or something).

However, as of approximately the weekend of 8th March, the tower that the phone connects to while at home (which is line of sight from their property) no longer works for 3G calls (or 3G data for that matter). Phone shows "Emergency calls only". 3G calls work fine when in town.

I went out there this weekend to test with a different phone etc. My new phone experiences the same symptoms (when I force it to 3G/2G only in settings, to mimic the S7's capabilities), so its not a problem with the phone or the SIM. 4G from the same tower works for data and voLTE, so it appears to be specifically a problem with 3G, on that tower.

I captured the following 3G cell info on my phone while there:

Cell ID is 59977, tower is located on Ridge Rd.

Called 777 while I was there to report a fault, but the support agent was trying to blame the phone and its lack of voLTE, claiming that "there were no faults" at this location (is this just them looking at the public outages webpage?), and repeatedly talking about the 3G to 4G transition, and stating that 3G was already being switched off and that this tower must have had its 3G turned off early. Which sounds like complete nonsense, because a) every public communication and One's own website clearly state that 3G will be turned off on 31 Dec 2025, not gradually between now and 31 Dec 2025, and b) the tower is still broadcasting a 3G signal, that the phone can identify, its just the signal cannot be used for 3G voice (or data).

After 45 mins of back and forward, finally got a ticket number, and was told to expect a response in 24-48 hours, which has now passed, without response, and without 3G service being restored.

I obviously understand the S7 is going to become e-waste at the end of the year, but I'd prefer to upgrade family members according to the published 3G shutdown timeframe, not be forced to buy a new device immediately to work around what appears to be network fault.

Can anyone at One help, or get the network/infra team to take a look at that tower? DM me and I can provide the ticket number if necessary (but all the relevant nonpersonal info is above, no idea how accurately the agent recorded the specifics).

Thanks