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ForumsOne NZ (including Farmside)Porting from OneNZ Companion Plan to Kogan - trying to avoid the pitfalls.
Saap286

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#319070 19-Mar-2025 15:58
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Dear All,

I bought a Large $330 365 2 for 1 voucher with the intention of porting to Kogan from my OneNZ Unlimited monthly post paid + companion plan. We simply don't use it, and the next tier down is only $20 or $30 a month cheaper now OneNZ have compressed their price brackets.

If anyone has ported a post paid + companion plan from One NZ to Kogan, I would appreciate your input.

My questions are:

1. should I port my wife's companion number first?

It occurred to me if I port the account number first, there is a fair chance - given the vagaries of Telco's - I won't have an active service from which to port the companion number.

Or do I need - for some obscure reason - to port the main account number first, and then the companion number?

2. Does porting automatically result in OneNZ cancelling my post paid plans / service? or do I need to separately give them notice?

As an aside - I understand from these pages you cannot - very annoyingly -give notice to OneNZ to cancel your service till after you port. Giving notice and then trying to port a pending cancelled service I recall reading would not be successful - something about no longer having an active service to port from.

So one is stuck with a 30 day 'notice period' ie paying for a service you aren't using as a parting gift from OneNZ if you port to any other carrier. Not just Kogan.

Is this correct? Is it a common thing in NZ?


3. How does one go about "[activating] multiple services under the same name or account" ie so " a family of [two] could have one account dashboard that manages four individual SIM cards".

https://help.koganmobile.co.nz/hc/en-us/articles/360032902811-Can-I-activate-multiple-services-under-the-same-name-account-number

3a. is the 'account dashboard' on the web portal only? Or will both numbers appear in the iOS App.

4. Speaking of the Kogan App - obviously I will need to use a NZ Apple ID to access the NZ App store to download it. My AU Apple ID obviously takes me to the AU App.

Q: do you need to be signed in to the NZ Apple ID in order to use Kogan's iOS App? or is that not necessary once downloaded?

I seem to recall I had that issue with my Kogan Au App at some stage. It wasn't happy unless I was on my Au Apple ID.

4a. Separately - has anyone had the NZ Kogan App and the AU Kogan App side by side on the same phone at the same time, and they both played nicely together?

Anyone have any experience with this?

I am not habitually be signed into a NZ Apple ID - and that alone would be enough for me not to port.

5. On that - if anyone can come up with any compelling reasons why moving from OneNZ to Kogan would be a very bad idea (the usual problems people experience with roaming, excess data etc aside) - I am all ears.

I've used Kogan on and off for years in AU - it serves it's purpose well. Then again - the service does seem to be slightly different this side of the ditch.


Thank you in advance for your assistance,

I apologise in advance if I am late in replying to any response. Travelling atm.

Regards

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MaxineN
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  #3355257 19-Mar-2025 16:22
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Hi there.

 

I'll try and answer everything as someone who knows almost everything inside and out.

 

     

  1. You can port almost any number you want. Companion plans that get ported do not cause the main number to get cancelled. Porting the main number will likely cancel all numbers as it will no longer have a parent number to attach to. The way the companion numbers work is that it is set on a plan that is only available if it has a main asset attached to (the link is important).
  2. Porting is cancelling. Once ported, the number is disconnected from the CRM immediately. In this case, it's an organization transfer so the original asset is transferred (and disconnected from the last billing account) to the new one. If it was any other company, it would just be a disconnect once porting has commenced. As you are billed in advance, it would just credit back as they cannot bill you for something that doesn't exist in the future (although, they are within their right to enforce the 30 day notice as per the terms).
  3. I never did this personally when I was a Kogan customer. Can't comment/answer.
  4. I believe it's regional locked. The Kogan app is just a web wrapper for the NZ site anyway.
  5. Kogan is a prepaid service so it is treated AS a prepaid service, as a previous customer I didn't have great experiences (well before I wore the One NZ hat). You will lose options such as forwarding, setting ring time and being able to disable voicemail. On the other hand, it's a cheaper service with One NZ's coverage with VoLTE, VoWiFI and all the same roaming agreements, just different price points.

 

 

 

I personally think there are better options out there. Kogan when on sale is not a bad idea, but not on sale... there's better, E.G Mighty Mobile (although customer service is the same) but you're paying for speed and not a data cap, again only good if on a sale. 

 

I'm with 2degrees currently after being on various One NZ offered MVNOs and One NZ itself for a few years. I would honestly shop around some more unless you're hard set on Kogan.




Ramblings from a mysterious lady who's into tech. Warning I may often create zingers.



ajw

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  #3355263 19-Mar-2025 16:38
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Just got a two for one on a kogan 15 gig plan went half's $165 each for a year. And I find this promo is always on at the same time every year. 

Saap286

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  #3355281 19-Mar-2025 17:16
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Saap286:
MaxineN:

Hi there.


I'll try and answer everything as someone who knows almost everything inside and out.



  1. You can port almost any number you want. Companion plans that get ported do not cause the main number to get cancelled. Porting the main number will likely cancel all numbers as it will no longer have a parent number to attach to. The way the companion numbers work is that it is set on a plan that is only available if it has a main asset attached to (the link is important).

  2. Porting is cancelling. Once ported, the number is disconnected from the CRM immediately. In this case, it's an organization transfer so the original asset is transferred (and disconnected from the last billing account) to the new one. If it was any other company, it would just be a disconnect once porting has commenced. As you are billed in advance, it would just credit back as they cannot bill you for something that doesn't exist in the future (although, they are within their right to enforce the 30 day notice as per the terms).

  3. I never did this personally when I was a Kogan customer. Can't comment/answer.

  4. I believe it's regional locked. The Kogan app is just a web wrapper for the NZ site anyway.

  5. Kogan is a prepaid service so it is treated AS a prepaid service, as a previous customer I didn't have great experiences (well before I wore the One NZ hat). You will lose options such as forwarding, setting ring time and being able to disable voicemail. On the other hand, it's a cheaper service with One NZ's coverage with VoLTE, VoWiFI and all the same roaming agreements, just different price points.


 


I personally think there are better options out there. Kogan when on sale is not a bad idea, but not on sale... there's better, E.G Mighty Mobile (although customer service is the same) but you're paying for speed and not a data cap, again only good if on a sale. 


I'm with 2degrees currently after being on various One NZ offered MVNOs and One NZ itself for a few years. I would honestly shop around some more unless you're hard set on Kogan.



Thank you for that excellent reply, which makes perfect sense.

I am very grateful.

I hear what you say about better options out there, and have no doubt you are entirely correct.

But - and it is a but - I confess to little interest in cross shopping when all we need is a bare bones service that is inexpensive. I actually went and bought a Large $330 180Gb in their 2 for 1 sale, figuring I'd been on that hamster wheel before with Kogan AU (better deals over the ditch incidentally - the 180Gb/month is really annoying rather than 'anytime' as it is in AU.

We hardly make calls these days except locally - using WhatsApp or Facetime mostly for overseas calls and to Au. 90% of the time we are at home so presumably using our fibre data (also with OneNZ - not sure if I can be bothered changing that for $20 a month or savings on a 320/unlimited plan thing).
I guess we use around 6 and 10Gb a month on average away from home.

That is not to disparage your generous help btw. Good points well made.
The App just being a web wrapper - that makes life considerably easier. Ignore the App and do it through web portal.

Thank you again.













Saap286

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  #3355284 19-Mar-2025 17:31
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As an aside - am I correct in thinking that I can call internationally eg UK using VoWiFi with Kogan?

Thereby bypassing their Add-On international pack?
I don't use international calling much - but do have need to call +61 1300 numbers from time to time. Can I do that do you know?



Do I need to disable the Kogan mobile service (ie turn it off) for VoWiFi to kick in?

And what in God's name is a PXT? never seen it before on a bill.


MaxineN
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  #3355286 19-Mar-2025 17:33
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Saap286: As an aside - am I correct in thinking that I can call internationally eg UK using VoWiFi with Kogan?

Thereby bypassing their Add-On international pack?
I don't use international calling much - but do have need to call +61 1300 numbers from time to time. Can I do that do you know?



Do I need to disable the Kogan mobile service (ie turn it off) for VoWiFi to kick in?

And what in God's name is a PXT? never seen it before on a bill.

 

 

 

PXT = MMS. Welcome to Vodafone group terms ;)

 

Calling aussie 1300, unsure. 

 

VoWiFI is preferred when roaming. That is a One NZ network defined feature.

 

VoWiFi operates on a RSRP (signal strength in simple terms) when in NZ. For it to activate you need to be below a certain threshold. Otherwise Airplane mode for 100% VoWiFi uptime.




Ramblings from a mysterious lady who's into tech. Warning I may often create zingers.

Saap286

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#3355320 19-Mar-2025 19:19
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Thank you - very kind of you to take the time to write such clear explanations to an obvious lay person.

I get charged in NZ for MMS? Oh my days.

Aeroplane mode. Copy that.

Enjoy your evening,

Rgds

S.

 
 
 
 

Shop now for Lenovo laptops and other devices (affiliate link).
MaxineN
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  #3355321 19-Mar-2025 19:20
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Most providers charge MMS in NZ.

 

There are some that do have an allowance. I believe Mighty Mobile has an allowance per month. 
Edit and correction: Kogan have it included, see below.




Ramblings from a mysterious lady who's into tech. Warning I may often create zingers.

Saap286

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  #3355323 19-Mar-2025 19:27
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You're kidding? Talk about everyone having a lend of consumers here if they can get away with it.

I'll ring Kogan support, buckle in for the OS call centre experience, and ask about 1300 numbers.

Thank you again.

ech3lon
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  #3355339 19-Mar-2025 20:42
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MaxineN:

 

All providers charge for MMS in NZ. 

 

 

I can confirm MMS to NZ mobile is free and unlimited, it's also stated on their plan details (https://s45146.pcdn.co/wp-content/uploads/2024/06/KMNZ_CIS_Medium_365Day.pdf)

MaxineN
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  #3355340 19-Mar-2025 20:44
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ech3lon:

 

MaxineN:

 

All providers charge for MMS in NZ. 

 

 

I can confirm MMS to NZ mobile is free and unlimited, it's also stated on their plan details (https://s45146.pcdn.co/wp-content/uploads/2024/06/KMNZ_CIS_Medium_365Day.pdf)

 

 

 

 

Awesome, must have changed after I left(start of april of 2024 so that timeline fits). I know Mighty Mobile was 100 capped but glad to know Kogan followed suit.

 

Will correct my post but it's true that the majority do. If One NZ Postpaid or prepay it costs regardless. Same for Spark and 2d doesn't matter the billing type.




Ramblings from a mysterious lady who's into tech. Warning I may often create zingers.

Saap286

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  #3360965 5-Apr-2025 13:30
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Thanks max

Your help was really great/

Ported with some issues.

Jury is out if I'll stay with them.

Very different service to Kogan AU.

Woeful tech support - but who hasn't?

Best wishes
Saap

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