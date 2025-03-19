Dear All,



I bought a Large $330 365 2 for 1 voucher with the intention of porting to Kogan from my OneNZ Unlimited monthly post paid + companion plan. We simply don't use it, and the next tier down is only $20 or $30 a month cheaper now OneNZ have compressed their price brackets.



If anyone has ported a post paid + companion plan from One NZ to Kogan, I would appreciate your input.



My questions are:



1. should I port my wife's companion number first?



It occurred to me if I port the account number first, there is a fair chance - given the vagaries of Telco's - I won't have an active service from which to port the companion number.



Or do I need - for some obscure reason - to port the main account number first, and then the companion number?



2. Does porting automatically result in OneNZ cancelling my post paid plans / service? or do I need to separately give them notice?



As an aside - I understand from these pages you cannot - very annoyingly -give notice to OneNZ to cancel your service till after you port. Giving notice and then trying to port a pending cancelled service I recall reading would not be successful - something about no longer having an active service to port from.



So one is stuck with a 30 day 'notice period' ie paying for a service you aren't using as a parting gift from OneNZ if you port to any other carrier. Not just Kogan.



Is this correct? Is it a common thing in NZ?





3. How does one go about "[activating] multiple services under the same name or account" ie so " a family of [two] could have one account dashboard that manages four individual SIM cards".



https://help.koganmobile.co.nz/hc/en-us/articles/360032902811-Can-I-activate-multiple-services-under-the-same-name-account-number



3a. is the 'account dashboard' on the web portal only? Or will both numbers appear in the iOS App.



4. Speaking of the Kogan App - obviously I will need to use a NZ Apple ID to access the NZ App store to download it. My AU Apple ID obviously takes me to the AU App.



Q: do you need to be signed in to the NZ Apple ID in order to use Kogan's iOS App? or is that not necessary once downloaded?



I seem to recall I had that issue with my Kogan Au App at some stage. It wasn't happy unless I was on my Au Apple ID.



4a. Separately - has anyone had the NZ Kogan App and the AU Kogan App side by side on the same phone at the same time, and they both played nicely together?



Anyone have any experience with this?



I am not habitually be signed into a NZ Apple ID - and that alone would be enough for me not to port.



5. On that - if anyone can come up with any compelling reasons why moving from OneNZ to Kogan would be a very bad idea (the usual problems people experience with roaming, excess data etc aside) - I am all ears.



I've used Kogan on and off for years in AU - it serves it's purpose well. Then again - the service does seem to be slightly different this side of the ditch.





Thank you in advance for your assistance,



I apologise in advance if I am late in replying to any response. Travelling atm.



Regards