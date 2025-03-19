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ForumsOne NZ (including Farmside)Is anyone else having trouble with x.com?
Apsattv

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#319073 19-Mar-2025 17:41
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Is anyone else having trouble with x.com , via webbrowser all i'm getting since yesterday is "something went wrong"

 

 

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notesgnome
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  #3355307 19-Mar-2025 18:03
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TBH, with the way things are on there now, shouldn't that just be the homepage?

 

 

 

(apologies for lack of useful assistance...)



Apsattv

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  #3355310 19-Mar-2025 18:21
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It seems to resolved for now. 

 

 

nzkc
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  #3355325 19-Mar-2025 19:29
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Apsattv:

 

Is anyone else having trouble with x.com , via webbrowser all i'm getting since yesterday is "something went wrong"

 

 

I think you'll find the fascism you're having problems with started a wee bit longer ago than "yesterday"



Apsattv

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  #3355392 20-Mar-2025 01:17
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Keep politics out of it.

 

 

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