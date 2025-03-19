Is anyone else having trouble with x.com , via webbrowser all i'm getting since yesterday is "something went wrong"
TBH, with the way things are on there now, shouldn't that just be the homepage?
(apologies for lack of useful assistance...)
It seems to resolved for now.
Apsattv:
Is anyone else having trouble with x.com , via webbrowser all i'm getting since yesterday is "something went wrong"
I think you'll find the fascism you're having problems with started a wee bit longer ago than "yesterday"
Keep politics out of it.
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