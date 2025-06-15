Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
ForumsOne New Zealand (including Vodafone, WxC, Farmside)Unable to Correctly Configure Third Party 4G Modem With Farmside Urban Wireless
xenoexclusive

3 posts

Wannabe Geek


#319933 15-Jun-2025 14:49
Hello everyone. Extremely long time lurker here.

 

 

 

Several months ago I asked the CS team at Farmside if I could use a third party modem as I've been having a few issues with their device(s). They said that it has been done successfully by other customers, but didn't provide a lot of details. I probably should have pressed them further before I proceeded with my purchase of a new modem but I was foolhardy in retrospect.

 

 

 

I have since purchased an Asus 4G-AX56 as it seemed to do everything I desired but have since learnt that this is not plug and play, nor works with any settings I have provided. It's safe to say that this isn't actually supported in any way by Farmside (one.nz), and I assume the "other customers" who have had success have used devices already supported for FWB like B818s etc.

 

 

 

So my question is, are my assumptions correct? I thought I'd get an experts opinion to confirm before I seek advice from other forum members of perhaps an alterative retailer/ISP that allows FWB with a BYO modem that ideally also uses the one.nz network.

 

 

 

Much appreciate any assistance you can provide.

 

 

 

Kindest regards.

nztim
3860 posts

Uber Geek
+1 received by user: 2562

ID Verified
Trusted
TEAMnetwork
Subscriber

  #3384347 15-Jun-2025 15:10
SIM card is locked to the IMEI range of the supplied modem

 

This will never work

 

Mikrotiks Routers can fudge the IMEI but will not discuss doing that on here




Any views expressed on these forums are my own and don't necessarily reflect those of my employer. 



xenoexclusive

3 posts

Wannabe Geek


  #3384348 15-Jun-2025 15:19
Hey nztim. Really appreciate the response.

 

Your answer was exactly what I was afraid of. I guess I will move my discussion re: alterative ISPs to a more appropriate forum.

 

Thanks for your input.

nztim
3860 posts

Uber Geek
+1 received by user: 2562

ID Verified
Trusted
TEAMnetwork
Subscriber

  #3384356 15-Jun-2025 15:30
All fixed wireless ISPs (4G/5G) are locked to the assigned modem/router




Any views expressed on these forums are my own and don't necessarily reflect those of my employer. 



coffeebaron
6246 posts

Uber Geek
+1 received by user: 3490

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3384357 15-Jun-2025 15:31
Either see if Farmside can send you a replacement unlocked SIM and advise their APN; or switch providers. E.G. Hero, Netspeed, Full Flavour etc.

 

 




xenoexclusive

3 posts

Wannabe Geek


  #3384360 15-Jun-2025 15:51
Good advice. I should mention I'm in Kaipara, Northland so I imagine options are quite limited.

SATTV
1651 posts

Uber Geek
+1 received by user: 629

ID Verified

  #3384400 15-Jun-2025 16:09
nztim:

 

All fixed wireless ISPs (4G/5G) are locked to the assigned modem/router

 

 

I have used Netspeed, One.NZ and Hero on other equipment, out of the box with just the apn and a few other basic settings.

 

One and Hero we on business plans, netspeed was domestic plan if it makes any difference.

 

John




I know enough to be dangerous

coffeebaron
6246 posts

Uber Geek
+1 received by user: 3490

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3384451 15-Jun-2025 17:41
xenoexclusive:

 

Good advice. I should mention I'm in Kaipara, Northland so I imagine options are quite limited.

 

 

All of those providers I mentioned will send SIM card anywhere. 

 

 




CamH
572 posts

Ultimate Geek
+1 received by user: 271


  #3384452 15-Jun-2025 17:48
Farmside, being OneNZ will have the ability to issue two types of SIM cards - TAC (i.e locked to the specific TP-Link or Huawei routers they provide for FWA) or non-TAC (works without IMEI restriction).

 

Back when we were a Farmside customer, they had no interest in giving us non-TAC SIMs - and probably fair enough. Now that we're a provider ourselves and go directly to OneNZ, I don't hand out non-TAC SIMs either. They go into devices that we've tested thoroughly, because I don't want the support nightmare.

 

As others have said though, there are a few providers who will send you non-TAC SIMs. You'll just have to be aware that there may be limited support if you run into an issue with your third party modem.





DjShadow
4111 posts

Uber Geek
+1 received by user: 1196

ID Verified
Trusted

  #3384460 15-Jun-2025 18:30
Starlink could be an option too if you can bridge their router

