xenoexclusive:

Hello everyone. Extremely long time lurker here.

Several months ago I asked the CS team at Farmside if I could use a third party modem as I've been having a few issues with their device(s). They said that it has been done successfully by other customers, but didn't provide a lot of details. I probably should have pressed them further before I proceeded with my purchase of a new modem but I was foolhardy in retrospect.

I have since purchased an Asus 4G-AX56 as it seemed to do everything I desired but have since learnt that this is not plug and play, nor works with any settings I have provided. It's safe to say that this isn't actually supported in any way by Farmside (one.nz), and I assume the "other customers" who have had success have used devices already supported for FWB like B818s etc.

So my question is, are my assumptions correct? I thought I'd get an experts opinion to confirm before I seek advice from other forum members of perhaps an alterative retailer/ISP that allows FWB with a BYO modem that ideally also uses the one.nz network.

Much appreciate any assistance you can provide.

Kindest regards.