One New Zealand (including Vodafone, WxC, Farmside)Terrible experience trying to sign up for new connection
ash3rr

25-Jun-2025 14:49
Hi,

 

I just returned to NZ after 6 years away in Europe.

 

Former long term user of Vodafone.

 

I have tried to sign up online for a new one plan eSIM. 
I waited patiently after the first time for one week, then was told my order was cancelled.

 

ok, I tried again, was again told a few days later it was cancelled. 
I called up and asked what was going on, was told order is processing and should be complete in a few hours.

 

this is only an ESim, no one has to mail anything to me.

 

Next day order was cancelled, I called up was told more lies by people who have no idea what they’re doing, but managed to get hold of someone who seemed to have a clue, they explained to sales team the issue, then we went through process of making a new order on the phone. 

 

guess what happened after the successful completion, another sms saying my order was cancelled.

 

 

 

So, in summary I have been waiting over 9 days now for an eSIM that should have taken 1 minute to send me, I have had 10 calls to customer service , each conversation left me feel quite unsatisfied. Generally the person on the call has no idea what they’re doing, but they’ll pretend and wish you a good day.

 

And I have made a total of 5 orders, the last person told me to visit a physical location to sign up, and guess what, I’m not going to.

 

good bye, One!

 

 

 

 

Eva888
  25-Jun-2025 15:22
I suspect that they did a credit check on you and didn’t find any records. Happened to me after living overseas. No one told me either when I was refused accounts until I eventually insisted on them explaining to me why.  Owned property as well. Now have a credit record and all is fine. 



Linux
  25-Jun-2025 15:53
OneNZ should just not cancel it with zero coms to customer! Easier to pick another provider

Goosey
  25-Jun-2025 17:36
I thought you had to physically show ID to sign up for an eSIM?

 

(or is that when you are porting away).

 


also, agree with previous poster…. Given you have been at said address and in the country for not long…….credit check would have struck you for it.

 

 



ash3rr

  25-Jun-2025 18:44
Goosey:

 

I thought you had to physically show ID to sign up for an eSIM?

 

(or is that when you are porting away).

 


also, agree with previous poster…. Given you have been at said address and in the country for not long…….credit check would have struck you for it.

 

 

 

 

 

 

You’re given the option of a NZ driver license or NZ/AU passport. I provided a scan of my NZ passport.

 

If credit history was a problem it would be fine if they explained it to me, each person I spoke to

 

had my previous order details and could see the issue. They were telling me it was because my current eSIM was pinging me from a foreign location, but I had a Skinny prepaid number, NZ passport and address, and the final straw had me yelling at them explaining the situation, which is what resulted in them handling my case manually, and even then despite them telling me it was going ahead, a few minutes later I am sent a cancellation message. 
abysmal communication by people who have no idea what they’re doing and do not want to provide forthright comms.

 

i wasted over a week with those idiots.

 

 

 

 

snj

snj
  25-Jun-2025 19:40
ash3rr:

 

They were telling me it was because my current eSIM was pinging me from a foreign location, but I had a Skinny prepaid number

 

 

Just picking up on this, were you using a roaming data SIM instead of the Skinny data connection (or another NZ-based data connection)?

 

Sounds like they were seeing you as overseas, and that most likely raises the risk/fraud profile of the sign up considerably. Similar if you were using a VPN too (especially one terminating overseas. It'd also help explain why they told you to go in store instead of giving an outright no.

Asteros
  25-Jun-2025 20:17
I recently left One NZ due to their withdrawal of my grandfathered plan. I don't think any of the other customer service at any of the other telcos is much better in my experience and have had multiple issues with staff lack of training on various other phone services I have.

 

I would suggest looking at the MVNO providers for a better deal than One NZ. Kogan, Rocket and Mighty Mobile use the One NZ 5g network and have regular sales for example. 

