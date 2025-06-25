Hi,

I just returned to NZ after 6 years away in Europe.

Former long term user of Vodafone.

I have tried to sign up online for a new one plan eSIM.

I waited patiently after the first time for one week, then was told my order was cancelled.





ok, I tried again, was again told a few days later it was cancelled.

I called up and asked what was going on, was told order is processing and should be complete in a few hours.

this is only an ESim, no one has to mail anything to me.

Next day order was cancelled, I called up was told more lies by people who have no idea what they’re doing, but managed to get hold of someone who seemed to have a clue, they explained to sales team the issue, then we went through process of making a new order on the phone.





guess what happened after the successful completion, another sms saying my order was cancelled.

So, in summary I have been waiting over 9 days now for an eSIM that should have taken 1 minute to send me, I have had 10 calls to customer service , each conversation left me feel quite unsatisfied. Generally the person on the call has no idea what they’re doing, but they’ll pretend and wish you a good day.

And I have made a total of 5 orders, the last person told me to visit a physical location to sign up, and guess what, I’m not going to.

good bye, One!