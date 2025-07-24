Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Guest
Welcome Guest.
You haven't logged in yet. If you don't have an account you can register now.


ForumsOne New Zealand (including Vodafone, WxC, Farmside)Roaming charge $1600 and credit limit
nakedmolerat

4629 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

#320267 24-Jul-2025 10:20
Send private message quote this post

Hi Everyone,

 

 

 

Do you remember that we had the option to set a credit limit with Vodafone? Since morphing to OneNZ, this feature seems to have disappeared. One of the users on my plan accidentally used their phone while overseas. Initially, I was notified that we had reached $999 and I quickly contacted the sharer and 3-4 hours later, we were informed that the charge had gone to $1600.

 

 

 

Were we notified about this change? I had previously set the credit limit at $250. In the past, Vodafone would block me when I roamed, when this limit was reached. I haven't been using the roaming service often because of the ease of using multiple eSIM for local connection.

 

 

 

When I spoke to OneNZ rep, I was told that credit limit can only be applied for new users at the time of signing up...

 

 

 

It is a bit stressful dealing with this and I just want to know if there is any avenue I can pursue?

Create new topic
nztim
3812 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
TEAMnetwork
Subscriber

  #3396772 24-Jul-2025 10:36
Send private message quote this post

Are they in a country with no daily roaming?

 

 




Any views expressed on these forums are my own and don't necessarily reflect those of my employer. 



nakedmolerat

4629 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3396776 24-Jul-2025 10:58
Send private message quote this post

nztim:

 

Are they in a country with no daily roaming?

 

 

 

 

 

 

Yes, he was somewhere to assist with the humanitarian crisis

Linux
11405 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3396777 24-Jul-2025 11:01
Send private message quote this post

Roaming charges can be delayed and the user roaming would of got a Roaming Welcome Message when they turned on the handset in another country

 

The OneNZ rep told you BS!! A credit limit can be set at any point - 2degrees allows you to set it via the mobile App



nztim
3812 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
TEAMnetwork
Subscriber

  #3396780 24-Jul-2025 11:15
Send private message quote this post

Just looked at the "zone 1" and "zone 2" prices for roaming.... seriously that takes me back to 1998 those prices are horrible

 

at the same time, you don'twant to leave him without connectivity in what I am guessing could be a war zone

 

 




Any views expressed on these forums are my own and don't necessarily reflect those of my employer. 

quickymart
13928 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified

  #3396792 24-Jul-2025 12:24
Send private message quote this post

Linux:

 

The OneNZ rep told you BS!! 

 

 

Sadly all far too common with them these days 🙁

 

Maybe someone like @NickR1 can assist here? I see he was very helpful with someone else on here previously.

nakedmolerat

4629 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3396853 24-Jul-2025 17:59
Send private message quote this post

Linux:

 

Roaming charges can be delayed and the user roaming would of got a Roaming Welcome Message when they turned on the handset in another country

 

The OneNZ rep told you BS!! A credit limit can be set at any point - 2degrees allows you to set it via the mobile App

 

 

 

 

Thank you. This is the thing. There was credit limit in place, why remove it without telling me? 

KiwiSurfer
1449 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Lifetime subscriber

  #3396862 24-Jul-2025 18:56
Send private message quote this post

Was the credit limit in place on that specific number? I suspect maybe you had a limit set up for your own connection but possibly not the other person?

 

2degrees has this limitation -- I've just checked and theirs you need to set it for each number you have on the account. It's not a global account setting. Suspect One NZ is the same.

 

Am surprised the agency the person is working/volunteeering with has not arranged something for their staff -- or at the very least reminding them of this and advising of alternate options.

 

Hopefully One NZ will come to the party and waive the costs but they will be under no obligation to do so.

 
 
 
 

Cloud spending continues to surge globally, but most organisations haven’t made the changes necessary to maximise the value and cost-efficiency benefits of their cloud investments. Download the whitepaper From Overspend to Advantage now.
NickR1
91 posts

Master Geek

One NZ

  #3396917 25-Jul-2025 07:23
Send private message quote this post

nakedmolerat:

 

Thank you. This is the thing. There was credit limit in place, why remove it without telling me? 

 

 

Hello,

 

Please DM me the information and I'll try my best to assist.

 

Nick

nakedmolerat

4629 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3397098 25-Jul-2025 15:25
Send private message quote this post

KiwiSurfer:

 

Was the credit limit in place on that specific number? I suspect maybe you had a limit set up for your own connection but possibly not the other person?

 

2degrees has this limitation -- I've just checked and theirs you need to set it for each number you have on the account. It's not a global account setting. Suspect One NZ is the same.

 

Am surprised the agency the person is working/volunteeering with has not arranged something for their staff -- or at the very least reminding them of this and advising of alternate options.

 

Hopefully One NZ will come to the party and waive the costs but they will be under no obligation to do so.

 

 

 

 

Thanks 

 

 

 

1. One NZ didn't tell me the issue because the limit must be set for each number. They told me it had been removed entirely, and the credit limit could only be reinstated if it was a new sign-up.

 

2. I am happy to accept that I have to pay some of the cost, I am just disappointed that there was a credit limit, but it was removed without being communicated to me. Not fair 

Create new topic





News and reviews »

Air New Zealand Starts AI adoption with OpenAI
Posted 24-Jul-2025 16:00

eero Pro 7 Review
Posted 23-Jul-2025 12:07

BeeStation Plus Review
Posted 21-Jul-2025 14:21

eero Unveils New Wi-Fi 7 Products in New Zealand
Posted 21-Jul-2025 00:01

WiZ Introduces HDMI Sync Box and other Light Devices
Posted 20-Jul-2025 17:32

RedShield Enhances DDoS and Bot Attack Protection
Posted 20-Jul-2025 17:26

Seagate Ships 30TB Drives
Posted 17-Jul-2025 11:24

Oclean AirPump A10 Water Flosser Review
Posted 13-Jul-2025 11:05

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold7: Raising the Bar for Smartphones
Posted 10-Jul-2025 02:01

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip7 Brings New Edge-To-Edge FlexWindow
Posted 10-Jul-2025 02:01

Epson Launches New AM-C550Z WorkForce Enterprise printer
Posted 9-Jul-2025 18:22

Samsung Releases Smart Monitor M9
Posted 9-Jul-2025 17:46

Nearly Half of Older Kiwis Still Write their Passwords on Paper
Posted 9-Jul-2025 08:42

D-Link 4G+ Cat6 Wi-Fi 6 DWR-933M Mobile Hotspot Review
Posted 1-Jul-2025 11:34

Oppo A5 Series Launches With New Levels of Durability
Posted 30-Jun-2025 10:15








Geekzone Live »

Try automatic live updates from Geekzone directly in your browser, without refreshing the page, with Geekzone Live now.


Updates »

Are you subscribed to our RSS feed? You can download the latest headlines and summaries from our stories directly to your computer or smartphone by using a feed reader.







RSS feeds
Main feed
Forums feed
Copyright
©2002-2025 Geekzone®
Site features
Geekzone BI dashboard
Geekzone Badges
Geekzone Status Page

 

Affiliate links
Samsung
AliExpress
Wise
Sharesies
GoodSync
Site Information
Subscribe to Geekzone
Privacy Statement
Forum Usage Guidelines (FUG)
Advertising
Trademark and copyright