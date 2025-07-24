nakedmolerat:

Hi Everyone,
Do you remember that we had the option to set a credit limit with Vodafone? Since morphing to OneNZ, this feature seems to have disappeared. One of the users on my plan accidentally used their phone while overseas. Initially, I was notified that we had reached $999 and I quickly contacted the sharer and 3-4 hours later, we were informed that the charge had gone to $1600.
Were we notified about this change? I had previously set the credit limit at $250. In the past, Vodafone would block me when I roamed, when this limit was reached. I haven't been using the roaming service often because of the ease of using multiple eSIM for local connection.
When I spoke to OneNZ rep, I was told that credit limit can only be applied for new users at the time of signing up...
It is a bit stressful dealing with this and I just want to know if there is any avenue I can pursue?