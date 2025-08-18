Is anyone experiencing network dropouts, buffering and slow speeds in Wellington CBD whilst on OneNZ. It's been poor for me the last week and tried a Skinny E-Sim today just to see that performed......so much better. I did check my signal stats (The Terrace) and the Signal to Noise Ratio is abysmal, which I think is the main reason I'm suffering.
Just wanted to check it wasn't just me? (iPhone 15 Pro)
For reference, I asked ChatGPT to interpret my results, as below:
RSRP (Reference Signal Received Power)
Measures signal strength.
Spark: -85 dBm → Good/usable signal
One NZ: -106 dBm → Weak, borderline
RSRQ (Reference Signal Received Quality)
Indicates quality of the signal (lower = worse).
Spark: -11 dB → Decent
One NZ: -14 dB → Poor, lots of interference
SINR (Signal-to-Interference + Noise Ratio)
Measures how clean the signal is (higher = better).
Spark: 10.5 dB → Good, should support fast 4G speeds
One NZ: -0.9 dB → Effectively unusable, signal drowned by interference