OneNZ Network Performance - Wellington CBD (Cell)
#321460 18-Aug-2025 13:48
Is anyone experiencing network dropouts, buffering and slow speeds in Wellington CBD whilst on OneNZ.  It's been poor for me the last week and tried a Skinny E-Sim today just to see that performed......so much better.   I did check my signal stats (The Terrace) and the Signal to Noise Ratio is abysmal, which I think is the main reason I'm suffering. 

 

Just wanted to check it wasn't just me?  (iPhone 15 Pro)

 

 

 

For reference, I asked ChatGPT to interpret my results, as below:

 

  •  

    RSRP (Reference Signal Received Power)
    Measures signal strength.

     

       

    •  

      Spark: -85 dBm → Good/usable signal

       

    •  

      One NZ: -106 dBm → Weak, borderline

       

  •  

    RSRQ (Reference Signal Received Quality)
    Indicates quality of the signal (lower = worse).

     

       

    •  

      Spark: -11 dB → Decent

       

    •  

      One NZ: -14 dB → Poor, lots of interference

       

  •  

    SINR (Signal-to-Interference + Noise Ratio)
    Measures how clean the signal is (higher = better).

     

       

    •  

      Spark: 10.5 dB → Good, should support fast 4G speeds

       

    •  

      One NZ: -0.9 dB → Effectively unusable, signal drowned by interference

       

I work on Bowen Street, near the intersection with The Terrace, and my iPhone 16 Pro is working totally fine here. It sounds like you might have some localised radio interference where you are?

