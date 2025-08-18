Is anyone experiencing network dropouts, buffering and slow speeds in Wellington CBD whilst on OneNZ. It's been poor for me the last week and tried a Skinny E-Sim today just to see that performed......so much better. I did check my signal stats (The Terrace) and the Signal to Noise Ratio is abysmal, which I think is the main reason I'm suffering.

Just wanted to check it wasn't just me? (iPhone 15 Pro)

For reference, I asked ChatGPT to interpret my results, as below: