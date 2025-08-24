madridista

Hi, I’m looking at getting One NZ Fibre with their SmartWifi and the SuperWifi add-on for additional Deco units. From what I understand, it’s $5 per month for SmartWifi (for 12 months) and $5 per month for each additional Deco unit as a SuperWifi(for 12 months) add-on.

Does anyone know if you actually own the units after the 12 months?

For example, if I were to leave One NZ 24 months down the line, or if we had to move and disconnect from One NZ after the initial 12-month period, would we still own the units? If someone who has dealt with One NZ for the same query or someone from One NZ could answer



Terms I found but not 100% sure. Sounds like I would own it after 12 months.

https://one.nz/legal/terms-conditions/superwifi





