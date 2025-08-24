Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
madridista







#321517 24-Aug-2025 09:09
Hi, I’m looking at getting One NZ Fibre with their SmartWifi and the SuperWifi add-on for additional Deco units. From what I understand, it’s $5 per month for SmartWifi (for 12 months) and $5 per month for each additional Deco unit as a SuperWifi(for 12 months) add-on.

 

Does anyone know if you actually own the units after the 12 months?

 

For example, if I were to leave One NZ 24 months down the line, or if we had to move and disconnect from One NZ after the initial 12-month period, would we still own the units? If someone who has dealt with One NZ for the same query or someone from One NZ could answer 

Terms I found but not 100% sure. Sounds like I would own it after 12 months.

 

https://one.nz/legal/terms-conditions/superwifi

Eva888






  #3406982 24-Aug-2025 09:41
The other question is will they work once you own them and change ISP or are they tweaked by One to only work on their network. I have a pair that we got for free and are now tentatively mine. 



madridista







  #3406983 24-Aug-2025 10:39
Eva888:

 

The other question is will they work once you own them and change ISP or are they tweaked by One to only work on their network. I have a pair that we got for free and are now tentatively mine. 

 



I believe will work with any ISP my understanding of playing around with the settings at friends place. Should be able to adjust it as needed to use with any ISP. Hopefully someone else who has the Deco units from One NZ and used it with another ISP should be able to clarify for us.

 

 

 

Haha "tentatively". Hopefully we can have confirmation its definitely owned by you.

