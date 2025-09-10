tardtasticx

Just had some weird experiences with OneNZ this evening, figured worth sharing.

My employer is a customer of OneNZs, and we get access to the Enterprise Offers with a small discount on our personal plan as a result.

https://one.nz/enterprise-offers/

The other day I submitted my personal details on that form to apply the discount to my existing OneNZ account.

Today I got a call from 0800 800 120 - saying they were from OneNZ and to discuss the offer I'd requested.

I confirmed my name, and then they said they were sending me a code to my mobile and I needed to read it out to them.

I'd asked them why, as I'd given all my account information on the form already and had not requested additional services - it's an existing account and no changes are being made other than applying a discount. I also said I wasn't comfortable providing a code to them since I too can't be sure it's OneNZ calling me (though 99% sure it was, due to the earlier form filling). They said it was needed for my account security - and to reassure me they could email me separately to verify that it's OneNZ.

I asked if I could call them or their team back on the main line, and they said no. So I told them I'm not continuing the call and hungup.

Later I started a chat in the OneNZ app:

Chat 1: Said there would be a 1hr wait and I'd get a text when a rep was ready. I got a text reminder sure enough, only to open the chat and see they'd disconnected due to no response. Great.

Chat 2: Billing rep couldnt help, said Sales could help with that and transferred me.

Chat 3: Sales rep verified my full name and query. Then said they can't help and I need to speak to the backend team again.

They said - submit the form again and wait for the call, when they call you please cooperate with the verification process