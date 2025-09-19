Much as I enjoyed getting my "surprise" new iPhone 17 Pro Max from One today, the more I think on it, the more troubled I am by "how" it arrived...

(yeah, yeah first world problems...)

It got delivered mid-morning today to West Auckland and I still do not have any communications from One confirming shipment, ETA or tracking details - just the "We have your order and will update you when shipped" email and text. There was no indication of any ETA at any point in the process, so I assumed I may be waiting a bit for stock.

On top of that, the courier did not want my signature - unlike my wife's DHL order directly from Apple which also arrived today.

The phone could have been delivered incorrectly or "been liberated" somewhere in the supply chain and I had no idea it even existed yet, let alone that it was sent and never arrived - and there would have been little evidence either way without requiring signature.

A significant logistics SNAFU and not a one-off either, given Benjip had exactly the same experience!

Hopefully we were both in the minority and it gets sorted ASAP...