I've changed networks once every 1-2 years since number portabilty came into effect nearly 20 years ago. I'd rate One as the better coverage/capacity, closely followed by 2degrees (2deg has near coverage parity with one NZ but limited capacity in some areas can let them down) with Spark coming dead last.

Andedotically but my husband is stubbonly with Spark and I've lost count of the amount of times he's had to borrow my 2deg/One phone to make a call or even an SMS. I recall one hilarious incuident out in very rural Far North location where I could make a video call no problem but he couldn't even get a signal. Whereas it almost never happens the other way around.

Front line customer service I find is poor across all three so wouldn't choose a network based on customer service. Generally I find it more efficient to raise issues here on GZ where it's more likly to be picked up by someone at the relevant telco who knows what they're doing! When I've been with One NZ for mobile I've found the system/network/etc just works -- very rare I've had to call/visit/email them regarding a fault.

Could dual SIM be an option? 2deg/One very similar coverage footprint while Spark is quite different so having one each of Spark and One/2deg can offer the best of both worlds. Personally I would look at keeping Spark as they do have some pockets where they are the better carrier and have One as a backup as they generally are quite good in most places.