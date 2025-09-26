My wife has expressed interest in swapping from Spark NZ to One NZ for our mobile services. She is frustrated with Sparks glacial rollout of 5G. Her role as a national sales director takes her around Aotearoa and overseas. With Sparks coverage she has been frustrated with the poor performance when making video calls and meetings on the go. The last time I was with One NZ was in the Vodafone days and their customer service and accounting was umm interesting.
So folks what is your feedback as to OneNZ's customer service, accounting, coverage and continuity of connection?