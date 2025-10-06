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ForumsOne NZ (including Farmside)Apple TV+ Performance on One NZ Fibre
alasta

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#322916 6-Oct-2025 10:52
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Hi. I have OneNZ fibre on the 500mb/s plan and a subscription to Apple TV+. Over the last couple of weeks I have noticed that the image quality is periodically dropping off to what looks like a very low resolution. It's almost as if the stream is slowing down from time to time. 

 

My Apple TV device is hard wired to the router, and a speed test confirms that it's getting 500mb/s. I live alone and have no other devices putting load on my connection. 

 

It's as if OneNZ has some sort of connectivity problem with Apple's servers. Is anyone else encountering this? 

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rabba
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  #3422091 6-Oct-2025 12:58
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I've been encountering something similar as well with Quic and my Apple TV over Ethernet on a 900/550 connection.  Only impacting AppleTV+ and not any other streaming services like Prime, Disney or Netflix.



RunningMan
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  #3422093 6-Oct-2025 13:08
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There was a similar issue a week or so back with Mercury & Apple Music. https://www.geekzone.co.nz/forums.asp?forumid=151&topicid=322746 

 

In that thread it looked like the underlying resolution involved changes by Apple. I wonder if Apple are making changes with some of their CDN at the moment?

 

A temporary fix in the other thread was to change to non ISP DNS - i.e. 1.1.1.1 or similar.

MikeB4
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  #3422235 6-Oct-2025 17:19
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I am connected via Spark fibre and have noticed a degrade in service on AppleTV. I thought it was due to the latest somewhat flawed software updates from Apple on all their devices.




Here is a crazy notion, lets give peace a chance.



shk292
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  #3422241 6-Oct-2025 17:38
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I’ve been getting this too, on Skinny fibre. Tried switching from Ethernet to wifi, and changing DNS, but can’t make it better.  Annoying because there is some really great material on the service

RunningMan
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  #3422251 6-Oct-2025 17:57
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Perhaps @taneb1 could share a little info on the fix for Mercury. is it Apple doing things to the CDN that they need to undo?

taneb1
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  #3422303 6-Oct-2025 18:15
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Hi team, 

 

Our issue wasn't specifically with buffering, but Apple services not working at all. 

 

I'm not sure what I can/can't say, but I would say the issue we saw was likely unique to our network so just coincidental timing.

 

Would suggest raising tickets with your relevant ISP so they can investigate/escalate if needed. 

 

 




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Crispin
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  #3422858 7-Oct-2025 18:18
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I've been having the exact same frustration for the last few weeks!  I'm on Skinny fibre (Chorus) using an Apple TV 4K box and have plenty of bandwidth but Apple TV+ will nonetheless force low-resolution streaming seemingly at random times during a show.  I think it's more frequent with some of their longer shows.  Like the hour-long 'Chief of War' looks like fuzzy crap much of the time but 25-minute 'Platonic' seems to play OK.  Interestingly I rented a movie from Apple iTunes and that played beautifully in 4K without a hiccup.  I've tried resetting everything but nothing seems to help.  I'm also coming to the conclusion that it must be to do with Apple's servers, and hearing that I'm not alone reinforces that idea.          

MikeB4
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  #3422920 8-Oct-2025 07:20
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There is a new AppleTV 4K due, hmmm maybe….. cough iPhone slowdowngate ??? just sayin.




Here is a crazy notion, lets give peace a chance.

alasta

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  #3422933 8-Oct-2025 08:51
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It's interesting that this appears to be a widespread problem affecting people across different telcos. I'm no tech expert, but this is definitely looking like a defect at Apple's end. 

Crispin
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  #3422949 8-Oct-2025 10:33
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It's not a slowdown of the device (Apple TV 4K), it's only a slowdown of the shows streaming from Apple TV+.  Every other streaming app that I use on the device seems to function fine, and at full resolution.  So no, I don't think it has anything to do with a conspiracy of intentional performance degradation to Apple's hardware.     

 

 

 

MikeB4:

 

There is a new AppleTV 4K due, hmmm maybe….. cough iPhone slowdowngate ??? just sayin.

 

MikeB4
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  #3422951 8-Oct-2025 10:42
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My one has slow and sometimes stuttery motion when navigating the UI. Launching and App can leave a black screen for what seems an eternity, its not, but just seems it and I am renowned for my patience. My comment regarding "iPhone slowdowngate" was tongue in cheek  harking back to 2017 for which they admitted.




Here is a crazy notion, lets give peace a chance.

 
 
 
 

Stream your favourite shows now on Apple TV (affiliate link).
alasta

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  #3422978 8-Oct-2025 12:13
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My Apple TV device is really responsive and snappy, so I think your problem is unrelated. 

MikeB4
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  #3422985 8-Oct-2025 12:30
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alasta:

 

My Apple TV device is really responsive and snappy, so I think your problem is unrelated. 

 

 

I will try a reset, that my fix the UI issue but not sure about fixing the streaming issues




Here is a crazy notion, lets give peace a chance.

Juicytree
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  #3422991 8-Oct-2025 12:56
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Using our ATV on Skinny fibre we watched the latest episode of 'The Morning Show' ATV+ last weekend and we both remarked on the poor resolution of the picture for a modern production.   We haven't watched anything else on ATV+ recently but we stream extensively on the Apple TV platform the rest of the time and haven't noticed any general deterioration in our picture.

tcabw
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  #3422994 8-Oct-2025 13:10
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Crispin:

 

It's not a slowdown of the device (Apple TV 4K), it's only a slowdown of the shows streaming from Apple TV+.  Every other streaming app that I use on the device seems to function fine, and at full resolution.  So no, I don't think it has anything to do with a conspiracy of intentional performance degradation to Apple's hardware.     

 

 

 

MikeB4:

 

There is a new AppleTV 4K due, hmmm maybe….. cough iPhone slowdowngate ??? just sayin.

 

 

 

I've just re-signed up to watch "Slow Horses" and have struck the same problem in ChCh on Chorus 400mbs fibre and our holiday house StarNet 400mbs. It's definitely an Apple+ problem!!




Tony C

 

Cheviot NZ

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