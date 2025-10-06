Hi. I have OneNZ fibre on the 500mb/s plan and a subscription to Apple TV+. Over the last couple of weeks I have noticed that the image quality is periodically dropping off to what looks like a very low resolution. It's almost as if the stream is slowing down from time to time.

My Apple TV device is hard wired to the router, and a speed test confirms that it's getting 500mb/s. I live alone and have no other devices putting load on my connection.

It's as if OneNZ has some sort of connectivity problem with Apple's servers. Is anyone else encountering this?