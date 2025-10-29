Hello!

I’m using a TP-Link Deco X80-5G router with Farmside on the 4G/5G broadband unlimited plan. The connection works, but I experience dropouts roughly every 24 hours after it has been connected.

When it drops out, the internet seems to time out, for example, on Discord, the call will spike to 5000 ping, then the modem light turns red. The only way to fix it is to wait about 5 minutes until it reconnects on its own, or to go into the Deco app and switch from 5G Preferred to 4G, then back to 5G Preferred, which instantly restores the connection.

When I check the cellular section in the Deco app during the dropout, it still shows strong signal bars and good dBm values, as if it’s still connected to the tower, but there’s no internet.

I really want to use 5G because I get lower (better) RSRP dBm, full bars, and very fast, stable speeds compared to fewer bars and slower speeds on 4G. The internet works perfectly on 5G until it drops out once a day.

Is anyone else experiencing the same issue?