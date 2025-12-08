Hi,

We were moved from an HFC connection to a fibre broadband setup last week. Things seemed to be going reasonably well until on the weekend (I say reasonably well because we have been having more dropouts than I am used to, but I don't know if this is normal or not). Last night we lost our connection to the internet completely.

The ONT (model type 300) is showing green lights for power and GP on, and a green flashing light for the LAN1. The Deco X53, which is connected to the ONT via LAN1 has a solid green light. I also have a wired connection from the x53 to a desktop computer.

Neither wifi (which has a strong connection) nor the desktop will connect to the internet.

I have tried rebooting everything several times but this makes no difference. I've called One NZ and they have advised no outages in our area and did some tests and say that everything looks to be working fine from their end. They say they will monitor things over the next 24 hours.

While I am waiting for this monitoring to be conducted, I was just wondering if there was anything that I have missed or anything else I could do/change to overcome this issue?

Any suggestions would be most appreciated.