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ForumsOne NZ (including Farmside)No internet connection - am I missing something?
SeanC3

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#323484 8-Dec-2025 08:34
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Hi,

 

We were moved from an HFC connection to a fibre broadband setup last week.  Things seemed to be going reasonably well until on the weekend (I say reasonably well because we have been having more dropouts than I am used to, but I don't know if this is normal or not).  Last night we lost our connection to the internet completely.

 

The ONT (model type 300) is showing green lights for power and GP on, and a green flashing light for the LAN1.  The Deco X53, which is connected to the ONT via LAN1 has a solid green light.  I also have a wired connection from the x53 to a desktop computer.  

 

Neither wifi (which has a strong connection) nor the desktop will connect to the internet.

 

I have tried rebooting everything several times but this makes no difference.  I've called One NZ and they have advised no outages in our area and did some tests and say that everything looks to be working fine from their end.  They say they will monitor things over the next 24 hours.

 

While I am waiting for this monitoring to be conducted, I was just wondering if there was anything that I have missed or anything else I could do/change to overcome this issue? 

 

Any suggestions would be most appreciated.

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Behodar
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  #3441285 8-Dec-2025 09:11
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The Chorus network itself is stable. I can't think when my last Chorus outage was (I've been on fibre for 11 years and the last outage I can actually remember is from when I was still on copper). Green for power and GPON is normal. LAN1 is orange on mine, but it's type 100 so I'll let someone else confirm whether green is normal for a 300.

 

It's likely to either be a One or local equipment issue.



freitasm
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  #3441336 8-Dec-2025 09:56
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SeanC3:

 

Hi,

 

We were moved from an HFC connection to a fibre broadband setup last week.  Things seemed to be going reasonably well until on the weekend (I say reasonably well because we have been having more dropouts than I am used to, but I don't know if this is normal or not).  Last night we lost our connection to the internet completely.

 

 

"More dropouts than I am used to" indicates a problem. Fibre is realiable.

 

Make sure things are well configured and working on your side. Is this a new router? Was it configured for this new connection or just swapper over (if old router)? Have you tried a different ethernet cable between the router and the ONT?

 

If all seems good, raise a fault and get a ticket number. Chorus might have to send a technician to check the connection between ONT and their network. If it's intermitent, the ISP might not see anything if they test while it's working.




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noroad
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  #3441338 8-Dec-2025 10:05
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SeanC3:

 

 

 

The ONT (model type 300) is showing green lights for power and GP on, and a green flashing light for the LAN1.  The Deco X53, which is connected to the ONT via LAN1 has a solid green light.  I also have a wired connection from the x53 to a desktop computer.  

 

Neither wifi (which has a strong connection) nor the desktop will connect to the internet.

 

 

 

 

The fact that the Deco stays green would suggest it thinks its happily staying connected to the Internet and the problem is local. Does the app show anything in the logs? Try factory defaulting the Deco.



richrdh18
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  #3441339 8-Dec-2025 10:30
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Possibly your router is the problem.  I had a mate in chch with One nz and he was experiencing all sorts of issues, slowness, dropouts.  One NZ keep saying that everything was fine at their end through to the router.  He gave up and went an got a new wifi 6 router from NL.  Problem fixed.  

nitro
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  #3441342 8-Dec-2025 10:39
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noroad:

 

The fact that the Deco stays green would suggest it thinks its happily staying connected to the Internet and the problem is local. Does the app show anything in the logs? Try factory defaulting the Deco.

 

 

one does get this impression.

 

assuming WAN is actually working, and both wired and wireless clients not having internet access... i'd first look at NAT and DHCP settings.

sqishy
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  #3441409 8-Dec-2025 11:45
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Try rebooting the ONT first then the DLINK. What can you see under IPCONFIG, can you get to the DLINK page 192.168.68.1 or 192.168.1.1 login page etc?

 
 
 
 

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SeanC3

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  #3441840 8-Dec-2025 19:33
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Thank you very much everyone for your responses and suggestions.
I have swapped the ethernet cable and also reset the X53 and currently have an internet connection (it took doing both of these things).

 

Fingers and toes are crossed that this was just a glitch.

 

Cheers and thanks again  

 

   

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