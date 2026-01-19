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ForumsOne NZ (including Farmside)One NZ 3G, switch off, with Dunedin first to move on
freitasm

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#323814 19-Jan-2026 15:18
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Press release:

 

 

One New Zealand is about to begin the first phase of its nationwide 3G network shutdown, starting with the Dunedin region on Tuesday 20 January.

 

Switching off 3G frees up radio spectrum, helping One NZ boost 4G and 5G services.  

 

“After years of preparation and customer communication, Dunedin will be the first city where we switch off 3G, starting tomorrow on Tuesday 20 January,” said One NZ Chief Technology Officer Kieran Byrne.  

 

“Switching off 3G lets us deploy more of our radio spectrum into 4G and 5G, meaning faster speeds, better coverage and a more reliable network for our customers,” said Byrne. 
In 2025, One New Zealand completed 258 mobile upgrades, with every One NZ mobile site now equipped with 4G technology, including a large portion with 5G. 

 

“The good news is most customers are already on 4G and 5G, but if you or someone in your whānau is still using a phone that relies on 3G for calling, now’s the time to upgrade. Dunedin switches off 3G from tomorrow with the rest of the country to follow by the end of March,” said Byrne. 

 

4G compatible phones are available from One NZ starting at $39 with special prepay deals available in store. 

 

For the full phased shutdown plan, customers can check out:  https://one.nz/3g-shutdown/ 

 

New Zealanders on any mobile network can also free text 3G to 550 to check whether their phone will work on One NZ’s 4G and 5G networks. 

 




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richms
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  #3454308 19-Jan-2026 15:20
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woohoo, bring it on! No more falling back to a RF standard that can't maintain a data connection.




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Aucklandjafa
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  #3454364 19-Jan-2026 16:07
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Isn’t their 2g network still active until the end of March?

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  #3454366 19-Jan-2026 16:27
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Aucklandjafa:

 

Isn’t their 2g network still active until the end of March?

 

 

It might be, but I have not found my phone sitting on 2g giving me no data, only 3g so hopefully I don't see the 2g with 3g being turned off, and its only a couple of more months anyhow. 




Richard rich.ms



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  #3454375 19-Jan-2026 17:18
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I can count one time in the past 12 months I’ve seen 2G. Exceptionally rare. Much more likely to see say 3G on Spark.

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  #3454422 19-Jan-2026 18:07
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I've seen 2G a couple of times over the last 12 months or so, but usually it's in an area with really crappy coverage.

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  #3454792 21-Jan-2026 09:03
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Can see One NZ have updated their coverage map to show no 3G coverage over Dunedin

 
 
 
 

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#3454795 21-Jan-2026 09:17
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quickymart:

 

I've seen 2G a couple of times over the last 12 months or so, but usually it's in an area with really crappy coverage.

 

 

@quickymart Even less chance of that soon

boosacnoodle
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  #3454796 21-Jan-2026 09:25
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DjShadow:

 

Can see One NZ have updated their coverage map to show no 3G coverage over Dunedin

 

 

Does the map also show enhanced 4G coverage there now, too?

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  #3454802 21-Jan-2026 09:55
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One of my colleagues on a rural One fixed wireless (high gain Mikrotik LTE18) north of Auckland gained two new LTE bands and went from about 80/10 to 120/40 yesterday. That is a distinct win.

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  #3455102 22-Jan-2026 14:52
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Ahh, wondered why I can still see a 2G/3G data modem of mine still online. It's in the Auckland area ....




Most of the posters in this thread are just like chimpanzees on MDMA, full of feelings of bonhomie, joy, and optimism. Fred99 8/4/21

freitasm

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  #3472569 23-Mar-2026 13:15
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Press release:

 

 

One NZ has completed its region by region switch off for 2G and 3G networks with both now fully retired.

 

Kieran Byrne, Chief Technology Officer at One NZ, says it’s the end of an era, but an important move forward.

 

“Switching off our 2G and 3G networks is a big moment. They’ve connected Kiwis for more than 20 years, but the way we use our phones has completely changed. Data use keeps climbing as mobiles have become our ‘life remote’ for work, entertainment, banking, shopping, everything. In the past year alone, Kiwis have used 18% more data on our mobile network.”

 

“By switching off the old technology and re-using the radio spectrum on 4G and 5G, we can boost speeds, increase capacity and make sure our network is ready to support New Zealanders with what’s next.”

 

In the lead-up to the shutdown, One NZ worked closely with customers and businesses to help them check devices, enable 4G calling (VoLTE), and upgrade any older equipment that relied on 2G or 3G.

 

“Our teams at One NZ have been contacting customers for over two years to make sure everyone had plenty of notice and, wherever possible, nobody was left behind.  We know that there are a very small number of customers who, for whatever reason, will not have made the switch in time.  With 2G and 3G now fully shut down, it is critical they make the move to a newer phone, as from today they will be unable to call, text or use data on their existing device, including for contacting emergency services on 111.

 

“Customers who still need to make the switch are welcome to come into our stores for help, and our team can get them set up with a 4G compatible phone. Don’t leave it until you need it.”

 

With the 2G and 3G networks now fully retired, One NZ’s focus is on continuing to strengthen coverage right across Aotearoa.

 

“We’re focused on giving our customers the best possible network experience and we’ve backed that up investing more than $100 million into mobile network improvements last year, as well as continuing to improve our satellite service with the launch of data and WhatsApp calling through space. As we continue to innovate, I believe there’s never been a better time to be a One NZ customer.”

 

For more information about mobile networks, visit: https://one.nz/network/coverage/ 

 




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elpenguino
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  #3472610 23-Mar-2026 14:46
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elpenguino:

 

Ahh, wondered why I can still see a 2G/3G data modem of mine still online. It's in the Auckland area ....

 

 

It stopped reporting the other day. D-day finally arrived.

 

Darn, only got 20 years out of that modem.




Most of the posters in this thread are just like chimpanzees on MDMA, full of feelings of bonhomie, joy, and optimism. Fred99 8/4/21

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