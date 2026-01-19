Press release:

One NZ has completed its region by region switch off for 2G and 3G networks with both now fully retired.

Kieran Byrne, Chief Technology Officer at One NZ, says it’s the end of an era, but an important move forward.

“Switching off our 2G and 3G networks is a big moment. They’ve connected Kiwis for more than 20 years, but the way we use our phones has completely changed. Data use keeps climbing as mobiles have become our ‘life remote’ for work, entertainment, banking, shopping, everything. In the past year alone, Kiwis have used 18% more data on our mobile network.”

“By switching off the old technology and re-using the radio spectrum on 4G and 5G, we can boost speeds, increase capacity and make sure our network is ready to support New Zealanders with what’s next.”

In the lead-up to the shutdown, One NZ worked closely with customers and businesses to help them check devices, enable 4G calling (VoLTE), and upgrade any older equipment that relied on 2G or 3G.

“Our teams at One NZ have been contacting customers for over two years to make sure everyone had plenty of notice and, wherever possible, nobody was left behind. We know that there are a very small number of customers who, for whatever reason, will not have made the switch in time. With 2G and 3G now fully shut down, it is critical they make the move to a newer phone, as from today they will be unable to call, text or use data on their existing device, including for contacting emergency services on 111.

“Customers who still need to make the switch are welcome to come into our stores for help, and our team can get them set up with a 4G compatible phone. Don’t leave it until you need it.”

With the 2G and 3G networks now fully retired, One NZ’s focus is on continuing to strengthen coverage right across Aotearoa.

“We’re focused on giving our customers the best possible network experience and we’ve backed that up investing more than $100 million into mobile network improvements last year, as well as continuing to improve our satellite service with the launch of data and WhatsApp calling through space. As we continue to innovate, I believe there’s never been a better time to be a One NZ customer.”

For more information about mobile networks, visit: https://one.nz/network/coverage/