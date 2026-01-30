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ForumsOne NZ (including Farmside)Mighty Mobile "does not support RCS"?
backfiah

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#323890 30-Jan-2026 12:14
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I ported my mobile number over from Contact Mobile to Mighty Mobile yesterday --- the port itself went smoothly, except my txt messages using RCS are still showing as being from the MM 029 number, rather than my ported 027 number. When I turn RCS off there is no issue, and it shows as the 027.

 

I contacted MM and they are claiming that they don't support RCS (see below), even though when I turn RCS on it does work (but has the wrong number). I also don't see how Mighty can not support it when another One NZ MVNO (Contact) does!

 

Does anyone know how I can try and fix this? I've tried the usual airplane mode, restart, sim off/on, checking APNs, turning RCS off in google messages, restarting, turning it back on, etc etc.

 

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MaxineN
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  #3457246 30-Jan-2026 12:25
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Google activated rcs on the 029 number before you ported.

 

You need to some how deregister it and wait a good while (I had the same issue) before it will let you activate it on the correct number.

 

And no doubt I will go through this same drama again! 




Ramblings from a mysterious lady who's into tech. Warning I may often create zingers.



Behodar
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  #3457248 30-Jan-2026 12:30
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My understanding is that no NZ providers support RCS, but that Google does some trickery to force it to work anyway. You seem to be running into a situation where that trickery isn't doing the job.

MaxineN
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  #3457249 30-Jan-2026 12:31
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Behodar:

 

My understanding is that no NZ providers support RCS, but that Google does some trickery to force it to work anyway.

 

 

 

 

This is the one thing I'll give credit to Apple. They make fixing iMessage REALLY easy.

 

Google? Painful.




Ramblings from a mysterious lady who's into tech. Warning I may often create zingers.

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