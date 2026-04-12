Hi all,

Have noticed our mobile devices drops network coverage (One NZ) around the Haitaitai shops and around the Mt Vic tunnel area in Wellington.

From a quick Google i see it's not an us problem but a One NZ problem

https://www.reddit.com/r/Wellington/comments/1r2oyhs/losing_mobile_network_connection_by_mt_vic_tunnel/

https://www.reddit.com/r/Wellington/comments/1sh1p0q/is_there_a_5g_dead_zone_in_hataitai/

I've logged it previously (months ago) on the One Pin site but haven't heard anything.

Is there any way to escalate this or at least be notified by One NZ acknowledging the fault and working towards a solution to address this?

For reference here is a screenshot of the One Pin site with the user reports for the fault.