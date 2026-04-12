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ForumsOne NZ (including Farmside)One NZ mobile - no coverage spot in Wellington
EviLClouD

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#324452 12-Apr-2026 09:17
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Hi all,

 

 

 

Have noticed our mobile devices drops network coverage (One NZ) around the Haitaitai shops and around the Mt Vic tunnel area in Wellington.

 

From a quick Google i see it's not an us problem but a One NZ problem

 

https://www.reddit.com/r/Wellington/comments/1r2oyhs/losing_mobile_network_connection_by_mt_vic_tunnel/

 

https://www.reddit.com/r/Wellington/comments/1sh1p0q/is_there_a_5g_dead_zone_in_hataitai/

 

 

 

I've logged it previously (months ago) on the One Pin site but haven't heard anything.

 

Is there any way to escalate this or at least be notified by One NZ acknowledging the fault and working towards a solution to address this?

 

 

 

For reference here is a screenshot of the One Pin site with the user reports for the fault.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

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Linux
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  #3480150 12-Apr-2026 09:29
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@EviLClouD Does the handset drop network coverage or drop Voice / data sessions in progress while showing good coverage?

 

If it is just a no coverage area / black spot it will require a new site etc...OneNZ will know it is a black spot



cyril7
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  #3480154 12-Apr-2026 09:55
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Hi seems odd, there are two one NZ site's within 200m of you're green pin.

 

 

 

One on top of the Realm, and one up on the intersection as you head to the tunnel.

 

 

 

Cyril 

Aucklandjafa
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  #3480155 12-Apr-2026 10:01
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cyril7:

 

Hi seems odd, there are two one NZ site's within 200m of you're green pin.

 

 

 

One on top of the Realm, and one up on the intersection as you head to the tunnel.

 

 

 

Cyril 

 

 

Pretty sure the Realm site was decommissioned and replaced with new Taurima Street site 



cyril7
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  #3480156 12-Apr-2026 10:03
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Yeah think your right, regardless there is a site very close by.

 

 

 

Cyril 

EviLClouD

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  #3480165 12-Apr-2026 11:22
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Linux:

 

@EviLClouD Does the handset drop network coverage or drop Voice / data sessions in progress while showing good coverage?

 

If it is just a no coverage area / black spot it will require a new site etc...OneNZ will know it is a black spot

 

 

 

 

Haven’t tested with voice but data just stops working even though it’s still showing as connected to the network

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  #3480166 12-Apr-2026 11:24
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Sounds like a handover is missing and is it still the same since the 3G shutdown?

 
 
 
 

Shop now for Lenovo laptops and other devices (affiliate link).
EviLClouD

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  #3480167 12-Apr-2026 11:27
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Linux:

 

Sounds like a handover is missing and is it still the same since the 3G shutdown?

 

 

 

 

yep happened just as recently as last night while at the Burger Fuel

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  #3480168 12-Apr-2026 11:29
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@jasonparis (not expecting a response these days)

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  #3480192 12-Apr-2026 11:31
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@EviLClouD The title of thread does not actually match the actual issue ' No coverage spot ' When the actual location does have coverage but data stalls etc....

 

This is why a clear description of the actual issue should be provided to the carrier they would turn up and do some basic testing see it has coverage and then leave

jonherries
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  #3480199 12-Apr-2026 11:53
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I have also had issues in the same location in the last 6 months. Didn’t even realise you could report in an organised way like that…

 

 

 

Jon




Website: herri.es

 

Linkedin: jonherries

EviLClouD

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  #3480221 12-Apr-2026 15:08
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Linux:

 

@EviLClouD The title of thread does not actually match the actual issue ' No coverage spot ' When the actual location does have coverage but data stalls etc....

 

This is why a clear description of the actual issue should be provided to the carrier they would turn up and do some basic testing see it has coverage and then leave

 

 

 

 

Apologies - would an admin/mod be able to update the title please?

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