Hi guys,

Since a similar post has been locked, I couldn't just jump on this one and ask for an update.

Therefore, I'd like to know if any of you managed to find a proper solution.

Basically trying to port my number from Kogan to One NZ. Everytime I try, I get the "Oops, we cannot process your request message"

I know the informations are good. But as it is a One NZ prepaid plan, I've read here that there's an issue for porting numbers.

I urgently need mine to be ported as I am leaving the country for few months and want a solid provider to receive texts from overseas.

Do I have no choice than having to visit a One Nz branch to sort this issue ??? (As suggested in another post)

I mean, a provider the size of One Nz should be able to sort these problems pretty easily...

Can anyone advise ?

Thanks