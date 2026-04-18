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ForumsOne NZ (including Farmside)Unable to port number to One NZ from Kogan
jartaco

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#324502 18-Apr-2026 12:50
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Hi guys,

 

Since a similar post has been locked, I couldn't just jump on this one and ask for an update.

 

Therefore, I'd like to know if any of you managed to find a proper solution.

 

Basically trying to port my number from Kogan to One NZ. Everytime I try, I get the "Oops, we cannot process your request message"

 

I know the informations are good. But as it is a One NZ prepaid plan, I've read here that there's an issue for porting numbers.

 

I urgently need mine to be ported as I am leaving the country for few months and want a solid provider to receive texts from overseas.

 

 

 

Do I have no choice than having to visit a One Nz branch to sort this issue ??? (As suggested in another post)

 

I mean, a provider the size of One Nz should be able to sort these problems pretty easily...

 

Can anyone advise ?

 

 

 

Thanks

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freitasm
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  #3481921 18-Apr-2026 13:17
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Not a direct answer, but you may find that some ported numbers stop receiving overseas SMS for a while, because not all operators know about the change and still use older routes. Eventually, things come righ,t but it may take time.




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jartaco

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  #3481923 18-Apr-2026 13:33
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All good, it doesn't have to be effective immediately.

 

It's more about the fact that I'be read you still need to be in N.Z while requesting the port, because doing it from overseas might be declined due to potential "fraud flag" or "sim swap protection"

 

So I just wanted to sort that out and lodge the request properly before I leave in 10 days :-)

 

Problem is I can't even lodge the request as it constantly fails !!!

 

 

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  #3481929 18-Apr-2026 13:49
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A store will not be able to sort the issue out as front line staff in shops are for phone sales etc...

 

I Would try again Monday morning but porting a number before heading overseas is asking for trouble and read up about Wi-Fi calling as this handles SMS with zero roaming charges when handset is attached to Wi-Fi

 

2degrees & OneNZ do not geo lock Wi-Fi calling



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  #3481930 18-Apr-2026 13:52
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2degrees Wi-Fi calling has worked rock solid for me around the world with zero roaming charges

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  #3481937 18-Apr-2026 14:25
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Not a great suggestion but if you have time try porting to either Spark or 2degrees just to see how it goes. If it fails then it might point to an issue on the Kogan end and you could check with Kogan that you are providing the right details. If it is successful and the port goes through to Spark/2degrees then you could just port from them to One NZ. A waste of a $2 SIM but would get the job done quickly. (Or even just stick with 2degrees/Spark -- 2degrees has Wifi calling so might be a solid option while you are overseas).

 

Going into store may actually be a good idea. My most recent port to One NZ was done in store and I noticed the staff seemed to do my port request via their CMS system. I had a failed port to One NZ about a year or so back because their website was very aggressive in rejecting what it thought was invalid data. In that case previous provider had given me an account number shorter than expected and it rejected the port request with a really vague error message (might have been the exact one you mentioned). It may be the in store staff can submit a port with parameters not supported by the website. But if the staff in store can't do it then hopefully they have a hotline for them to escalate the issue to the right people within One NZ.

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