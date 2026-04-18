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ForumsOne NZ (including Farmside)Unable to access my website
Apsattv

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#324504 18-Apr-2026 19:48
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I recently moved my website to new host  ,but I can't see to access it on one nz

 

a tracert shows a lot of packet loss

 

C:\WINDOWS\system32>tracert www.apsattv.com

 

Tracing route to apsattv.com [185.112.145.122]
over a maximum of 30 hops:

 

  1     1 ms     1 ms     1 ms  ultrahub.hub [192.168.1.1]
  2     *        *        *     Request timed out.
  3     *        *        *     Request timed out.
  4   159 ms   158 ms   158 ms  10.200.12.150
  5   167 ms   157 ms   159 ms  128.177.30.227.IDIA-392717-ZYO.zip.zayo.com [128.177.30.227]
  6   160 ms   159 ms   158 ms  0.xe-204-0-61.er1.sjc4.us.zip.zayo.com [128.177.30.226]
  7     *        *        *     Request timed out.
  8   291 ms   290 ms   286 ms  ae27.cr1.sjc1.us.zip.zayo.com [64.125.18.29]
  9   287 ms   286 ms   290 ms  ae5.cr1.smf7.us.zip.zayo.com [64.125.18.33]
 10   290 ms   290 ms   290 ms  ae3.cr1.slc4.us.zip.zayo.com [64.125.18.30]
 11   290 ms   290 ms   290 ms  ae1.cr2.den6.us.zip.zayo.com [64.125.26.134]
 12   290 ms   290 ms   288 ms  ae12.cr1.den3.us.zip.zayo.com [64.125.23.96]
 13   287 ms   290 ms     *     ae2.cr2.ord9.us.zip.zayo.com [64.125.31.52]
 14     *        *        *     Request timed out.
 15   290 ms     *      289 ms  ae7.cr2.ewr14.us.zip.zayo.com [64.125.29.25]
 16   290 ms   290 ms   290 ms  ae8.cr1.man7.uk.zip.zayo.com [64.125.31.111]
 17   288 ms   290 ms   292 ms  ae14.mpr1.dub3.ie.zip.zayo.com [64.125.28.15]
 18   289 ms   286 ms   286 ms  213.161.69.226.available.above.net [213.161.69.226]
 19   308 ms   310 ms   310 ms  178.19.49.100
 20   312 ms   310 ms   310 ms  178.19.50.166
 21   313 ms   309 ms   309 ms  178.19.50.167
 22     *        *        *     Request timed out.
 23     *        *        *     Request timed out.
 24     *        *        *     Request timed out.
 25     *        *        *     Request timed out.
 26     *        *        *     Request timed out.
 27     *        *        *     Request timed out.
 28     *        *        *     Request timed out.
 29     *        *        *     Request timed out.
 30     *        *        *     Request timed out.

 

Trace complete.

 

Can One NZ users try to access it?

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  #3482004 18-Apr-2026 19:53
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@Apsattv How recent?



MaxineN
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  #3482006 18-Apr-2026 19:59
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Interesting...

 

 

You die on the very last hop to where you need to go, yet I respond(On Mercury in the screenshot, on a One NZ mobile I also can ping it just fine, so there's your answer, other One NZ users likely can except by chance any other user on the same prefix as you). We really only care about the end, not what in the in-between hops are doing unless the packet loss carries.

 

I would check to see if there's any firewall/filters on both sides specifically to you and your prefix you're sitting on.

 

I do not see an issue.




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Apsattv

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  #3482008 18-Apr-2026 20:02
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i think it was Thursday

 

The Website loads on other nz isps

 

If i check it here https://check-host.net/check-http?host=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.apsattv.com

 

one of the places is fails is Miami by any chance does one nz send traffic in that direction?

 

 

 

 

 

 



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  #3482009 18-Apr-2026 20:03
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Apsattv:

 

i think it was Thursday

 

The Website loads on other nz isps

 

 

Website also loads under a mobile One NZ prefix. Better check everything.




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Apsattv

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  #3482014 18-Apr-2026 20:14
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Also fails on my tablet, so that rules out the desktop

 

Already set router off for 5 mins and restarted it

 

 

freitasm
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  #3482017 18-Apr-2026 21:02
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Do you have control of the firewall on your server?

 

Is this a well known hosting service?

 

You could always put it behind Cloudflare proxy services.




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