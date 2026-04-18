I recently moved my website to new host ,but I can't see to access it on one nz
a tracert shows a lot of packet loss
C:\WINDOWS\system32>tracert www.apsattv.com
Tracing route to apsattv.com [185.112.145.122]
over a maximum of 30 hops:
1 1 ms 1 ms 1 ms ultrahub.hub [192.168.1.1]
2 * * * Request timed out.
3 * * * Request timed out.
4 159 ms 158 ms 158 ms 10.200.12.150
5 167 ms 157 ms 159 ms 128.177.30.227.IDIA-392717-ZYO.zip.zayo.com [128.177.30.227]
6 160 ms 159 ms 158 ms 0.xe-204-0-61.er1.sjc4.us.zip.zayo.com [128.177.30.226]
7 * * * Request timed out.
8 291 ms 290 ms 286 ms ae27.cr1.sjc1.us.zip.zayo.com [64.125.18.29]
9 287 ms 286 ms 290 ms ae5.cr1.smf7.us.zip.zayo.com [64.125.18.33]
10 290 ms 290 ms 290 ms ae3.cr1.slc4.us.zip.zayo.com [64.125.18.30]
11 290 ms 290 ms 290 ms ae1.cr2.den6.us.zip.zayo.com [64.125.26.134]
12 290 ms 290 ms 288 ms ae12.cr1.den3.us.zip.zayo.com [64.125.23.96]
13 287 ms 290 ms * ae2.cr2.ord9.us.zip.zayo.com [64.125.31.52]
14 * * * Request timed out.
15 290 ms * 289 ms ae7.cr2.ewr14.us.zip.zayo.com [64.125.29.25]
16 290 ms 290 ms 290 ms ae8.cr1.man7.uk.zip.zayo.com [64.125.31.111]
17 288 ms 290 ms 292 ms ae14.mpr1.dub3.ie.zip.zayo.com [64.125.28.15]
18 289 ms 286 ms 286 ms 213.161.69.226.available.above.net [213.161.69.226]
19 308 ms 310 ms 310 ms 178.19.49.100
20 312 ms 310 ms 310 ms 178.19.50.166
21 313 ms 309 ms 309 ms 178.19.50.167
22 * * * Request timed out.
23 * * * Request timed out.
24 * * * Request timed out.
25 * * * Request timed out.
26 * * * Request timed out.
27 * * * Request timed out.
28 * * * Request timed out.
29 * * * Request timed out.
30 * * * Request timed out.
Trace complete.
Can One NZ users try to access it?