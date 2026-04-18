Interesting...

You die on the very last hop to where you need to go, yet I respond(On Mercury in the screenshot, on a One NZ mobile I also can ping it just fine, so there's your answer, other One NZ users likely can except by chance any other user on the same prefix as you). We really only care about the end, not what in the in-between hops are doing unless the packet loss carries.

I would check to see if there's any firewall/filters on both sides specifically to you and your prefix you're sitting on.

I do not see an issue.