Attempting to help an older friend with zoom woes, my wife and I turned up and in picking up the Ultrahub to get the wifi password, I pressed the power button. On turning it back on, no internet. Only the first 2 lights come on on the ONT, and one blue one, marked "MOBILE", on the Ultrahub. Everything was working before I arrived.



I've tried various on/off permutations, and replaced the cables from the ONT to the Ultrahub. The only thing I find odd is that there are two ethernet cables from the ONT to the Ultrahub, and that the "POWER" light is not on.



Can anyone tell me:

- what lights should the Ultrahub show?

- if the Ultrahub is working properly, what lights should the ONT show?

- is it worth replacing the Ultrahub? Should some random router work?

- can I plug a computer directly to the ONT?



Regards, John Little