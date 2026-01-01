Has anyone else loss fibre in Porirua? I see One has a mobile outage, but nothing re fibre. Have reset ONT and router to no avail. Both are showing all the correct lights.
What does the ' Ajax ' mean?
Could be a big bang?
Some customers may experience a loss of 4G & 5G
Type:Mobile
Start:06:00 01/05/26
ETA Fix:TBC
This is reported for half of Canterbury and Welly... Yet I have just posted from a One NZ mobile IP...
Perhaps the impact has yet to be measured.
Ramblings from a mysterious lady who's into tech. Warning I may often create zingers.
Aucklandjafa:
Has anyone else loss fibre in Porirua? I see One has a mobile outage, but nothing re fibre. Have reset ONT and router to no avail. Both are showing all the correct lights.
I've got a client who has a one nz fibre out in CHCH I'm about to head to investigate and their Nelson office out too. One of the staff said her home one out aswell also onenz in Christchurch
Matt Beechey Mobius Network Solutions
I've seen discussion of this on a technical group I'm part of, a large number of OneNZ customers in Wellington and Christchurch having issues.
Fibre is out for us here in Kelburn. Started just before 6am.
Count me and a few other sites in Christchurch out with fibre
sub3:
Fibre is out for us here in Kelburn. Started just before 6am.
yeah, about the same time for me too - was going fine at 5am
saying that, Chorus have an outage in Kelburn, so whether that’s just a coincidence?
I was actively using it at the time, and stopped about 5:50am...just as I was about to join a 6am meeting with my US employer.
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