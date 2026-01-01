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ForumsOne NZ (including Farmside)One NZ fibre outage - Porirua
Aucklandjafa

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#324583 1-May-2026 06:37
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Has anyone else loss fibre in Porirua? I see One has a mobile outage, but nothing re fibre. Have reset ONT and router to no avail. Both are showing all the correct lights.

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Linux
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  #3485992 1-May-2026 06:39
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What does the ' Ajax ' mean?



MaxineN
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  #3485994 1-May-2026 07:22
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Could be a big bang?

 

 

 

Some customers may experience a loss of 4G & 5G

 

Type:Mobile

 

Start:06:00 01/05/26

 

ETA Fix:TBC

 

 

 

This is reported for half of Canterbury and Welly... Yet I have just posted from a One NZ mobile IP...

 

Perhaps the impact has yet to be measured.




Ramblings from a mysterious lady who's into tech. Warning I may often create zingers.

mobiusnz
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  #3485996 1-May-2026 07:28
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Aucklandjafa:

 

Has anyone else loss fibre in Porirua? I see One has a mobile outage, but nothing re fibre. Have reset ONT and router to no avail. Both are showing all the correct lights.

 

 

I've got a client who has a one nz fibre out in CHCH I'm about to head to investigate and their Nelson office out too. One of the staff said her home one out aswell also onenz in Christchurch




Matt Beechey Mobius Network Solutions



muppet
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  #3485998 1-May-2026 07:29
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I've seen discussion of this on a technical group I'm part of, a large number of OneNZ customers in Wellington and Christchurch having issues.

 

 

 

 

sub3
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  #3486000 1-May-2026 07:32
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Fibre is out for us here in Kelburn. Started just before 6am. 

Streaming
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  #3486001 1-May-2026 07:32
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Count me and a few other sites in Christchurch out with fibre 

 
 
 
 

Move to New Zealand's best fibre broadband service (affiliate link). Free setup code: R587125ERQ6VE. Note that to use Quic Broadband you must be comfortable with configuring your own router.
Aucklandjafa

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  #3486002 1-May-2026 07:35
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sub3:

 

Fibre is out for us here in Kelburn. Started just before 6am. 

 

 

yeah, about the same time for me too - was going fine at 5am

 

saying that, Chorus have an outage in Kelburn, so whether that’s just a coincidence?

sub3
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  #3486003 1-May-2026 07:38
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I was actively using it at the time, and stopped about 5:50am...just as I was about to join a 6am meeting with my US employer. 

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