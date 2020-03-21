Kia ora,

I work for a low budget non-profit organisation, which is looking at how we can best provide our service during the Covid-19 outbreak. We have an 0800 number which clients use to contact us directly for help (the calls get distributed to many different locations). These calls get answered at different locations around the country. Due to the Covid-19 outbreak we're having to close all our offices, and I'm looking for suggestions about how we can best continue to help clients using our 0800 number. One option that I'm interested in is whether it makes sense to have all the calls going to voicemail, and get converted to emails and then we can distribute them to be answered appropriately.

I've got two questions:

1) Is there an easy/preferred way to do this?

2) Do people have any other suggestions for alternatives?

Thanks so much for any advice or suggestions!