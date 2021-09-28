Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
ForumsNew Zealand Mobile and WirelessMobile Phone SMS Spam All Afternoon
Yoban

#289776 28-Sep-2021 17:53
Hi there

 

Been spammed on my mobile (spark network) what feels like all afternoon with very dodgy links. The first was about a DHL package. Will inform Spark later today.

 

Am I the only one?

 

Shoes2468
  #2785856 28-Sep-2021 19:30
Forward the messages to 7726 to report the spam to the DIA

https://www.dia.govt.nz/Spam-Complain-About-TXT-Spam


I have not received any spam messages today

Linux
  #2785857 28-Sep-2021 19:33
Yes friend of mine on 2degrees with 021# started getting them today as well

iapple
  #2785860 28-Sep-2021 19:50
 My wife and I have received a dozens of spam messages like that as well, we're  on 2degrees 



Yoban

  #2785870 28-Sep-2021 20:25
thanks for that - they keep coming in....

 

have bounced some to DIA as per above.

premiumtouring
  #2785949 28-Sep-2021 22:31
Also chiming in! Received at least 20 messages to an 021 # on Vodafone’s network - starting early afternoon. These are spread across multiple Nz and Australian prepay source numbers.

It makes no sense to expose so many of their seasoned numbers with the same pointless spam messages. My hypothesis is a major Australian spamming organisation has been hacked and the hackers are demanding ransom otherwise they’ll keep burning the numbers with the same pointless campaign. That or an intern loaded a list without checking for duplicates.







tanivula
  #2785953 28-Sep-2021 22:52
My mum has been getting these too. Thankfully, I had Google messages set up on her Samsung a30. With spam protection enabled all of these were automatically filtered out and moved to a spam folder. Gotta love it when big G watching over us works out well!

halper86
  #2786069 29-Sep-2021 08:54
My mum had one of these yesterday on her android with google messages. She's 027 and the other number was 027. Something along the lines of a package coming from Russia. She reported it as spam and told me after. +1 to google for this feature as I assume they will use this to improve their auto-spam filters.



Yoban

  #2786183 29-Sep-2021 11:08
Another good flurry overnight and have spent this morning sending them to DIA - all 12 of them.

 

Thank goodness for "do not disturb" setting on the phone.

Yoban

  #2786185 29-Sep-2021 11:11
https://www.stuff.co.nz/business/126524491/mobile-users-being-deluged-with-scam-texts-2degrees-and-vodafone-nz-warn 

 

Similar thread too SPAM Text last few days? (geekzone.co.nz)

 

scottjpalmer
  #2786207 29-Sep-2021 11:39
Official comment from 2degrees here

dimsim
  #2786208 29-Sep-2021 11:41
so it looks like the originating numbers are legitimate and that those numbers phones have been compromised by a vulnerability.

 

one client has received about 200.... he called one of the numbers and spoke to someone who appeared to not be a scammer but just an unwitting nz based subscriber.

alasta
  #2786216 29-Sep-2021 12:20
dimsim:

 

so it looks like the originating numbers are legitimate and that those numbers phones have been compromised by a vulnerability.

 

 

How do we know that it's devices being compromised? I would have thought it more likely that it's just spoofing of the phone numbers.

Linux
  #2786222 29-Sep-2021 12:29
@dimsim I think you are correct and these users have clicked on the link

freitasm
  #2786348 29-Sep-2021 14:24
Email from CERT NZ just now:

 

 

A malicious app is being spread through text messages on Android phones and is currently affecting New Zealanders. The text messages are about a parcel delivery pending or been missed, with a link to a delivery service website.

 

Do not click on the link. If you do, it will ask you to install the application for the delivery service, which is actually a malicious app. The application attempts to steal your banking and credit card information as well your contact list, which it uploads to a server to continue spreading itself. Once a device has been infected with this malicious app it can result in significant financial loss.

 




MaxineN
  #2786353 29-Sep-2021 14:32
Do we even know what app it is?

 

 

 

edit: oh... but it still doesn't really answer what exact app it's originating from or the name




