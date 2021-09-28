Hi there
Been spammed on my mobile (spark network) what feels like all afternoon with very dodgy links. The first was about a DHL package. Will inform Spark later today.
Am I the only one?
My wife and I have received a dozens of spam messages like that as well, we're on 2degrees
thanks for that - they keep coming in....
have bounced some to DIA as per above.
-
My mum had one of these yesterday on her android with google messages. She's 027 and the other number was 027. Something along the lines of a package coming from Russia. She reported it as spam and told me after. +1 to google for this feature as I assume they will use this to improve their auto-spam filters.
Another good flurry overnight and have spent this morning sending them to DIA - all 12 of them.
Thank goodness for "do not disturb" setting on the phone.
so it looks like the originating numbers are legitimate and that those numbers phones have been compromised by a vulnerability.
one client has received about 200.... he called one of the numbers and spoke to someone who appeared to not be a scammer but just an unwitting nz based subscriber.
dimsim:
so it looks like the originating numbers are legitimate and that those numbers phones have been compromised by a vulnerability.
How do we know that it's devices being compromised? I would have thought it more likely that it's just spoofing of the phone numbers.
Email from CERT NZ just now:
A malicious app is being spread through text messages on Android phones and is currently affecting New Zealanders. The text messages are about a parcel delivery pending or been missed, with a link to a delivery service website.
Do not click on the link. If you do, it will ask you to install the application for the delivery service, which is actually a malicious app. The application attempts to steal your banking and credit card information as well your contact list, which it uploads to a server to continue spreading itself. Once a device has been infected with this malicious app it can result in significant financial loss.
Are you happy with Geekzone? Consider subscribing or making a donation.
freitasm on Keybase | My technology disclosure
These links are referral codes: Sharesies | Mighty Ape | Norton 360 | Lenovo laptops | Goodsync | Geekzone Blockchain Project
Do we even know what app it is?
edit: oh... but it still doesn't really answer what exact app it's originating from or the name
Ramblings from a mysterious lady who's into tech. Warning I may often create zingers.
Opinions are my own. They don't represent my employer.