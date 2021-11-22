Technofreak:

I need a data sim for my tablet. It is for intermittent/casual use so I'm thinking a prepaid option. I also need to use it in OZ from time to time.

I don't see any data plans that have roaming built in.

I was thinking of just getting something like a Spark prepaid sim (cheapest $19/4 weeks, paying when I needed to use it) and just adding a data roaming pack when I need it. I don't need the minutes or texts though I have the ability to use them on the tablet. It seemed to be the simplest way of getting both casual data and roaming.

Any better ideas out there?