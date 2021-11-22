Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Casual Mobile Data Which Has Roaming
Technofreak

5343 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted

#290605 22-Nov-2021 15:48
I need a data sim for my tablet. It is for intermittent/casual use so I'm thinking a prepaid option. I also need to use it in OZ from time to time.

 

I don't see any data plans that have roaming built in.

 

I was thinking of just getting something like a Spark prepaid sim (cheapest $19/4 weeks, paying when I needed to use it) and just adding a data roaming pack when I need it. I don't need the minutes or texts though I have the ability to use them on the tablet. It seemed to be the simplest way of getting both casual data and roaming.

 

Any better ideas out there?




Technofreak

5343 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted

  #2817300 22-Nov-2021 21:42
Bump. Any suggestions better than what I have figured out?




DeroyBoy
247 posts

Master Geek

Trusted

  #2817303 22-Nov-2021 21:53
Spark only allow prepaid to use 3G when roaming.

 

In the past I have used Skinny roaming and was able to get 4G while roaming (in China, haven't tried in Oz) so would recommend them over Spark.

 

Costs of the roaming packs is the same for both from memory.

MaxineN
1006 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Subscriber

  #2817304 22-Nov-2021 21:54
If all you need is data why not try and get a local sim instead while in aussie? Be much cheaper and you'd get more bang for buck vs paying our roaming rates.




Technofreak

5343 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted

  #2817307 22-Nov-2021 22:12
DeroyBoy:

 

Spark only allow prepaid to use 3G when roaming.

 

In the past I have used Skinny roaming and was able to get 4G while roaming (in China, haven't tried in Oz) so would recommend them over Spark.

 

Costs of the roaming packs is the same for both from memory.

 

 

Thanks. Didn't realise the 3G limitation with Spark. Do you have a reference for that or was it just by experience that you knew that was the case? I wonder if that will always be like that? I did notice the roaming packs were the same price for both Skinny and Spark. I already use Spark prepaid hence the original suggestion of using Spark.




Technofreak

5343 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted

  #2817309 22-Nov-2021 22:16
MaxineN: If all you need is data why not try and get a local sim instead while in aussie? Be much cheaper and you'd get more bang for buck vs paying our roaming rates.

 

I agree re the bang for buck. I already have an Optus data only prepaid sim but they went and cancelled it and I cannot re-activate it. The only option is to go to a store and that's out of the question this time around. Hence looking at a New Zealand sim.




phrozenpenguin
651 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #2817311 22-Nov-2021 22:27
I'm on 2Degrees and use the shared data facility so I have data on my iPad which uses data from my main plan. Works great.

 

I haven't needed to use roaming so not sure on that availability.

DeroyBoy
247 posts

Master Geek

Trusted

  #2817312 22-Nov-2021 22:30
Technofreak:

 

DeroyBoy:

 

Spark only allow prepaid to use 3G when roaming.

 

In the past I have used Skinny roaming and was able to get 4G while roaming (in China, haven't tried in Oz) so would recommend them over Spark.

 

Costs of the roaming packs is the same for both from memory.

 

 

Thanks. Didn't realise the 3G limitation with Spark. Do you have a reference for that or was it just by experience that you knew that was the case? I wonder if that will always be like that? I did notice the roaming packs were the same price for both Skinny and Spark. I already use Spark prepaid hence the original suggestion of using Spark.

 

 

https://www.spark.co.nz/shop/mobile-plans/internationalroaming.html

 

 

 



empacher48
291 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #2817313 22-Nov-2021 22:33
Technofreak:

 

MaxineN: If all you need is data why not try and get a local sim instead while in aussie? Be much cheaper and you'd get more bang for buck vs paying our roaming rates.

 

I agree re the bang for buck. I already have an Optus data only prepaid sim but they went and cancelled it and I cannot re-activate it. The only option is to go to a store and that's out of the question this time around. Hence looking at a New Zealand sim.

 

 

 

 

Back when the bubble was open I had an Optus sim for my phone while in Aus, they had a $1 a day plan that gave you 1Gb of data each day, which carried over. So when I was in NZ the data built up to use when I was staying in either the Gold Coast or Melbourne.

 

 

 

Pre Covid I had the Optus sim for Oz, a Vodafone Fiji sim for our trips to Nadi and a Vodafone sim for the Cooks. It was cheaper, easier and more reliable to do that than using Roaming, especially when you’re visiting those places multiple times a month.

Technofreak

5343 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted

  #2817316 22-Nov-2021 22:49
DeroyBoy:

 

 

 

https://www.spark.co.nz/shop/mobile-plans/internationalroaming.html

 

 

 

 

 

That's a bit of a bugger. 4G would be very nice but that means paying every month whereas I was only going to top up when needed using prepaid. However the new Gold $15 roll over plan might still work and add on the roaming when I need it. I get by without mobile data here in NZ on my tablet but it would be handy at times. Hmmm, food for thought.




Technofreak

5343 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted

  #2817369 22-Nov-2021 22:55
empacher48:

 

Back when the bubble was open I had an Optus sim for my phone while in Aus, they had a $1 a day plan that gave you 1Gb of data each day, which carried over. So when I was in NZ the data built up to use when I was staying in either the Gold Coast or Melbourne.

 

 

 

Pre Covid I had the Optus sim for Oz, a Vodafone Fiji sim for our trips to Nadi and a Vodafone sim for the Cooks. It was cheaper, easier and more reliable to do that than using Roaming, especially when you’re visiting those places multiple times a month.

 

 

I only get to Aussie once or twice a year for work and perhaps one other time for personal reasons. Covid has prevented any work trips till now but am about to head over for work shortly so checking out my options. The likes of Optus is my first choice but we'll be like we're in MIQ while we're there so there'll be no chance to buy a new sim card unless they can deliver it to the hotel.




1024kb
944 posts

Ultimate Geek

ID Verified
Subscriber

  #2817510 23-Nov-2021 11:23
This is the ideal use case for eSIM.




shk292
2329 posts

Uber Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #2817511 23-Nov-2021 11:28
You could get a Three UK SIM from ebay and use the free roaming to use in NZ or Aus as required.  Their casual data rates are quite good, as are the package rates for when you actually travel

empacher48
291 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #2817562 23-Nov-2021 11:29
Technofreak:

I only get to Aussie once or twice a year for work and perhaps one other time for personal reasons. Covid has prevented any work trips till now but am about to head over for work shortly so checking out my options. The likes of Optus is my first choice but we'll be like we're in MIQ while we're there so there'll be no chance to buy a new sim card unless they can deliver it to the hotel.



You may be able to get Coles or Woolies to deliver to the hotel, they do stock the SIM cards and get any other snacks/food delivered.

Technofreak

5343 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted

  #2817571 23-Nov-2021 11:41
empacher48:
Technofreak:

 

I only get to Aussie once or twice a year for work and perhaps one other time for personal reasons. Covid has prevented any work trips till now but am about to head over for work shortly so checking out my options. The likes of Optus is my first choice but we'll be like we're in MIQ while we're there so there'll be no chance to buy a new sim card unless they can deliver it to the hotel.

 



You may be able to get Coles or Woolies to deliver to the hotel, they do stock the SIM cards and get any other snacks/food delivered.

 

 

 

Been chatting online with Optus and working on similar solution.




Technofreak

5343 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted

  #2817572 23-Nov-2021 11:44
1024kb: This is the ideal use case for eSIM.

 

That gave me an idea. I found this online, anyone used eSIM.me https://esim.me 




