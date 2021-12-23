>...switching it on 5 January 2022 no matter what.

>C band is being used in over 40 countries for 5G with no interference to airport altimeters.

They may be turning it off smartly, after a couple of Airbuses fly into buildings...

or airlines just stop flying in bad weather.

Airbus & Boeing have done simulations - and say there is a problem.

The Telcos have done simulations and say there isn't.

It's non-trivial to mock this up in a lab.

But I worry that Telcos do work in a somewhat more forgiving-of-errors environment.

Packet loss in aviation is usually tragic.

By the way, there are no 'airport altimeters' - the airports have known their altitudes for some years.

The altimeters in question are on any big airliners equipped for landing in bad weather.