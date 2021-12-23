https://www.zdnet.com/article/boeing-and-airbus-join-faa-in-calling-for-5g-rollout-delays-over-interference-fears/
Could this be another reason for delaying 5G? I am sure that the Anti 5G crowd will jump at it
Batman: Sounds like the "please turn off all mobile devices" issue of the 90s?
Or maybe the frequencies of the 5g is too close to the frequencies on the instruments
It's not the mobile devices, well not just them It's the towers and their location close to the approach path of an airport. The 5G signals interfere with the radar altimeters which are an important system used when carrying out instrument approaches in poor weather.
It's my understanding the 5G frequencies in the US, where this issue has been flagged, are different to the 5G frequencies we use. This isn't a problem here.
Sony Xperia XA2 running Sailfish OS. https://sailfishos.org The true independent open source mobile OS
Samsung Galaxy Tab S6
Dell Inspiron 14z i5
We use C band which is what is being discussed.
Spark Max Fibre using Mikrotik CCR1009-8G-1S-1S+, CRS125-24G-1S, UAP, UAP AC Pro, UAP AC Pro Mesh, Apple TV 4, Apple TV 4K, iPad Air 1st gen, iPad Air 4th gen, iPhone XR, VodaTV Gen 2. If it doesn't move then it's data cabled.
Interested to see what happens here. There is a 200MHZ guard band between the mobile operators and airport altimeter equipment at airports. Verizon wireless, AT&T and Tmobile have paid over $US85 billion for this c band spectrum and said they are switching it on 5 January 2022 no matter what. C band is being used in over 40 countries for 5G with no interference to airport altimeters.
>...switching it on 5 January 2022 no matter what.
>C band is being used in over 40 countries for 5G with no interference to airport altimeters.
They may be turning it off smartly, after a couple of Airbuses fly into buildings...
or airlines just stop flying in bad weather.
Airbus & Boeing have done simulations - and say there is a problem.
The Telcos have done simulations and say there isn't.
It's non-trivial to mock this up in a lab.
But I worry that Telcos do work in a somewhat more forgiving-of-errors environment.
Packet loss in aviation is usually tragic.
By the way, there are no 'airport altimeters' - the airports have known their altitudes for some years.
The altimeters in question are on any big airliners equipped for landing in bad weather.
Why no problem in other countries with less guard band. Just shows just how incompetent the FAA is. They had known about the C Band auction for years. If the C band switch on is delayed further the wireless companies should be compensated.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=i6KHzMuWry0&t=342s
The FAA don't dish out the frequencies. Isn't that the domain of the FCC or similar. Shouldn't it be them in the gun.
Radar altimeters are not just fitted to big airliners. This won't cause aircraft to crash but it might mean passengers don't get to land where they wanted to due the airlines having to operate to higher weather minimums and their aircraft having to divert more often.
@Techofreak
The FAA were fully consulted before this spectrum went up for auction. The FAA has not presented one shred of evidence to prove that C band 5G will interfere with Altimeter equipment especially as the same equipment is used in 40 other countries.
Seems a gigantic circus to me two companies pay over $85 billion for radio spectrum and are then told they can't use it I say again what a gigantic circus.
Same C band 5G spectrum is currently being used in over 40 countries and only a 100MHZ guardband and the US has a 200MHZ guardband. Same brands of aircraft and equipment currently being used in those 40 countries with no problems.
I use a radar altimeter and fly instrument approaches every day. I know how they work. Correct they are not a primary instrument for flying an instrument approach but they are part of the EGPWS system and some minimas can be predicated by the use of the Radar altimeter.
