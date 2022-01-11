cwicaksana

I'm building a new house in Mudgeways Rd, Massey west Auckland and found that there are no fixed line for internet ready. My only options is Wireless Broadband.

I understand that 4G wireless broadband is good and available within my area, however, the low data cap makes it very expensive for my use as I'm a heavy user (I'm currently using 600-800GB data each month based on my historical data use). I saw Stratanet offered a good deal with unlimited data.

Has anyone has experience with Stratanet and how good or how reliable is their network?

Any other recommended provider for wireless internet provider in the northwest of Auckland?