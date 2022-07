michaelmurfy: You’ll get shut off if you fake your address so don’t do this. There are reasons why there is an urban rate. There was somebody else who posted on here recently who did exactly that and got forced off.

Out of interest - does anyone have any more information on whether Vodafone will sign 4G wireless for locations that are firmly in rural areas?

I've requested an unlock on the other thread for long distance 4G links, but also looking at options to assist family (/mother in her late 60's) in a rural location ~40km south of Whangarei.

Back story - the area is prone to power/phone interruptions, and she's on a grandfathered Vodafone 300gb ADSL plan with analog phone, and a monthly discount due to assorted problems over the years. They're now pushing pretty hard to get her off analog, but as the power does go out often enough she doesn't want to be without a phone as well - but Vodafone call center literally hasn't offered her any other solutions.

The area is also technically a black spot as far as Vodafone are concerned for the coverage maps, although there are some elevated area around the house that do get limited coverage, so we've been discussing options to possibly try and move to a 4G router with directional antenna if Vodafone can come to the party with a suitable plan to keep the $'s at least within reach of what she's already paying.

Starlink was considered, but high hardware outlay, and higher monthly's also put it out.

RBI could be an option - but similarly up there for monthly if you want more than a hundred gigs.

Sounds like they did mention 4G wireless to her in one of the conversations before then realising they couldn't offer it - so I'd be interested to hear if anyone has had it offered with the unlimited data cap - even if they're in a rural area.

Thx.

Jp.