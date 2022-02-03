Another Kogan mobile promo.
https://www.kogan.com/nz/buy/kogan-mobile-prepay-voucher-code-large-365-days-15gb-30-days-nz/?_ga=2.34851047.714506300.1643874423-1216313203.1641506969
Damn it I just used my 15GB 1 year code when it was 50% off.
I wonder if support would "upgrade" me to that deal ;)?
Damn, thats tempting.
Having never really looked into Kogan before, do these offers come up regularly? So in say 12 months time, is there a chance a similar offer/voucher comes up, or can you stack if they come up earlier?
They have very attrative offers like this several times per year. I buy my kids 365 day vouchers toward the end of the year, typically on Black Friday.
The catch is that you are locked in for 1 year. Any change of plan at all results in the remaining portion of your current plan being lost.
https://help.koganmobile.co.nz/hc/en-us/articles/360032549352-Why-do-I-have-to-wait-until-my-Prepay-Plan-Add-On-expires-before-I-can-get-another-one-
I'm hoping the recent Aussie student deal makes an appearance here:
Kogan Prepaid Mobile 30 Days 30GB SIM $0.01 Delivered @ Kogan