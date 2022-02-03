They have very attrative offers like this several times per year. I buy my kids 365 day vouchers toward the end of the year, typically on Black Friday.

The catch is that you are locked in for 1 year. Any change of plan at all results in the remaining portion of your current plan being lost.

https://help.koganmobile.co.nz/hc/en-us/articles/360032549352-Why-do-I-have-to-wait-until-my-Prepay-Plan-Add-On-expires-before-I-can-get-another-one-