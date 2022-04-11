rjbathgate:

Hey



Device: Google Pixel 5



I've been using Vodafone for ages but have terrible cellular reception at home; I'm not rural, rather very suburban and there's a tower 800m away, but the house is slightly lower than those around it.



The cellular reception is so poor I sometimes cannot send it receive sms and phone calls are pointless.



I can't get WiFi calling with Vodafone as a workaround as they don't "support" it on my device (because I didn't buy it from them!).



So today I grabbed a Spark PAYG sim and tested.



Voice calls were near perfect and no problem with SMS whatsoever.



However... Doing an internet speed test whilst on the two networks...



Spark is massively slower (16 down, 5 up) than Vodafone (160 down).



Spark reads as "4G". Vodafone reads as "LTE". I understand 4G is faster than LTE.



So I'm a bit confused. Why would calls and SMS be perfect on Spark, them useless on Vodafone, but totally the opposite when it comes to data?



Unless my internet speed test on Spark was just slow due to soft limits on their PAYG sim?



Ultimately I have home wifi so the slower data on Spark isn't a big issue (although haven't tested it in centre of town / good signal) and having my phone calls back is the goal so I'm likely to switch but keen to understand why...



Thoughts?!



Thanks

Rob