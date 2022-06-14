Hi friends,

I'm currently trialing 4g wireless in my semi rural area. I have a Huawei B818 4g modem with 2 directional antennas pointing to the closest cell tower.



I'm getting reasonable speeds, maybe averaging 25mbps download (up to 40mbps) and 8 upload but based on my modem statistics I can't understand how.



It says

RSRQ -13db

RSRP -95 dbm

RSSI -63dbm

SINR -3db



From what I have read my SINR value is very very poor and basically should render it useless because there is so much noise/interference??? I don't believe I have encountered any data corruption or anything weird like that.



Can anyone explain these stats for me?



Cheers