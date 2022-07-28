Geektastic

Do you really need 5G? I did a 4G speedtest the other day on 2degrees and got around 180Mbp/s down?
richms:
Will we finally see 3g switched off before we get 4g everywhere is probably a more important question. Sick of seeing 3g on my phone and near useless data.
Linux:
Won’t they need to roll out a new vaccine before they go to 6G? 😁😂
While I don't need 5G, it would be nice if Spark would hurry up with it. Vodafone has 5G in all major urban centres here in the BOP, while Spark has none whatsoever.
Surprised that no NZ operator has announced when they are going to shut down 3G as all mobile operators in the US will not connect non VOLTE phones. All phones should be all VOLTE capable as most RCG cellsites are 4G only.