Geektastic

Will we see 5G widely rolled out before 6G arrives?
#298928 28-Jul-2022 11:30
Given that many places in New Zealand have yet to come within 4G coverage and 5G is rarer than hen’s teeth still, I was wondering if 6G might be a thing elsewhere before we even see full 4G.





  #2947302 28-Jul-2022 11:34
Do you really need 5G? I did a 4G speedtest the other day on 2degrees and got around 180Mbp/s down?

  #2947304 28-Jul-2022 11:36
Will we finally see 3g switched off before we get 4g everywhere is probably a more important question. Sick of seeing 3g on my phone and near useless data.




  #2947306 28-Jul-2022 11:42
Yes 3G used to be at least reasonable for surfing but I’ve noticed it can be either very slow or just not functional recently.







  #2947307 28-Jul-2022 11:43
I’m increasingly being required to pay for handsets that can use it, so….





  #2947313 28-Jul-2022 11:54
Won’t they need to roll out a new vaccine before they go to 6G? 😁😂




“We’ve arranged a society based on science and technology, in which nobody understands anything about science technology. Carl Sagan 1996

  #2947314 28-Jul-2022 11:55
While I don't need 5G, it would be nice if Spark would hurry up with it. Vodafone has 5G in all major urban centres here in the BOP, while Spark has none whatsoever.

  #2947385 28-Jul-2022 12:51
Surprised that no NZ operator has announced when they are going to shut down 3G as all mobile operators in the US will not connect non VOLTE phones.  All phones should be all VOLTE capable as most RCG cellsites are 4G only.



  #2947415 28-Jul-2022 14:35
The issue with turning off 3G is inbound roaming customers! Until VoLTE roaming is done on a large scale it would be a silly move

  #2947418 28-Jul-2022 14:40
Vodafone still have 2g, last I tried it, still worked for voice calls.




Richard rich.ms

  #2947419 28-Jul-2022 14:43
That would seem the same as the US but are still shutting down 3G.

 

 

  #2947420 28-Jul-2022 14:44
Correct

