ForumsNew Zealand Mobile and WirelessIncreased number of "asian" scam calls including 0800 numbers
#300537 16-Sep-2022 13:28
I'm now getting 1-2 calls a day on average, most from NZ numbers, a couple from OZ numbers, with an automated asian voice. Today I got one from an 0800 number purporting to be "Vodafone Telecom NZ" and then the call continued in a range of other languages.

 

With my job I get a lot of calls from unusual numbers so they aren't something I can simply ignore.

 

It is relatively easy to report SCAM txts, but what about calls?

 

Some Recent Numbers

 

  • 0800 434 834 - doesn't route if you try to call it.
  • 04 499 6673

I need to make sure I note them before they get lost in my call history.




  #2969103 16-Sep-2022 13:34
Yes I have also been getting more of these and like you I can't ignore numbers I don't recognise. 

 

I have had a few in other languages, which sound like "Chinese" (but I don't speak any other languages, so can't determine exactly which languages are being spoken). 

 

It's been increasing and getting more annoying. 

 

 




  #2969198 16-Sep-2022 15:22
it looks like those Visa scam calls have changed numbers . They have gone from 0061--- to 39--- . i am getting 4-5 calls a day .




  #2969217 16-Sep-2022 15:57
I'm getting a lot of "IPO scheme" calls lately as well... serves me right for having own business. ;)

 

 




  #2969253 16-Sep-2022 16:45
We got so sick of spam calls , bought a Spark Call screening phone.

 

Works really well, and calls that need to get through do so if the person is willing to state their name and press the appropriate key.

 

Even calls from real estate companies and other unsolicited charities seem to have gone away as well.

 

Not an ad for this, just my experience

 

 

 

  #2969269 16-Sep-2022 17:53
Who’s your provider?

Eg for Vodafone: https://www.vodafone.co.nz/help/mobile-safety/scam-phone-calls/




  #2969276 16-Sep-2022 18:08
2D

09.09.22 15:11 0061290209954 Telephone
09.09.22 08:33 0061299193116 Telephone
08.09.22 16:24 0061296063322 Telephone
08.09.22 13:28 0061298912706 Telephone
08.09.22 11:03 0061296742127 Telephone
07.09.22 12:50 0061397503111

