I'm now getting 1-2 calls a day on average, most from NZ numbers, a couple from OZ numbers, with an automated asian voice. Today I got one from an 0800 number purporting to be "Vodafone Telecom NZ" and then the call continued in a range of other languages.

With my job I get a lot of calls from unusual numbers so they aren't something I can simply ignore.

It is relatively easy to report SCAM txts, but what about calls?

Some Recent Numbers

0800 434 834 - doesn't route if you try to call it.

04 499 6673

I need to make sure I note them before they get lost in my call history.