They've looked into various options, e.g. automating it with Zapier and/or Twilio and have tried to test it via a range of free trials on bulk SMS providers but keep hitting hidden costs and barriers regarding NZ numbers and bulk SMS. For example Burstsms will only allow automation integration if you purchase a NZ number at ~$300, Twilio doesn’t seem to want to send in NZ, Spark eTXT is uninformative about what's possible in it API/CRM and doesn’t seem to integrate with Zapier.
In terms of what's required, the User Journey[*] is:
1. User signs up with online form and selects which series of SMS they would like to receive (there are 3 options)
2. On Monday at 10 am user receives first SMS
3. On Tuesday at 10 am user receives second SMS
4. On Wednesday at 10 am user receives third SMS
5. On Thursday at 10 am user receives fourth SMS
6. On Friday at 10 am user receives fifth SMS
7. On Saturday at 10 am user receives sixth SMS
8. On Sunday at 10 am user receives seventh SMS
