How many users do you expect to have, and how much are you willing to pay to ensure delivery?

I use the Spark eTxt service quite extensively, and have had very few issues. You can use either email to SMS for a one-way send-and-hope approach, or use their API which will return delivery status, and allow for linking replies to the original message. Their API documentation is all online - https://support.bulletin.net/support/solutions under Bulletin API Documentation.

I've also used Twilio for several years too. Deliverability can be a bit variable for SMS messages originating from outside of NZ, although this has improved over the last few years. Most people receive their messages: almost all my users are on Spark or Vodafone, other networks might present more of a challenge. To do it properly you'd buy a short code, but when I last looked, these cost $5k+. I believe there are options for not-for-profit organisations but haven't investigated that myself.

I haven't tried the other options mentioned. $300 doesn't seem unreasonable if doing this for business purposes. I see you've said it's non-commercial, so perhaps your balance lies on the cheap side rather than the reliable delivery side?