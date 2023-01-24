I see that all the data packs are going to cost more, which I noticed when I logged on to buy another data pack. I don't recall seeing any notification about it from Warehouse Mobile previously.

So far I've been buying a $4 data pack 12 times per year, with each lasting 31 days, but it seems that from now on I'll need 13 per year because each lasts only 28 days. If you don't notice the 28 days vs 31 days thing then it looks the same with $4 for 500MB like it always was, this seems like a pretty sly way to increase revenue.

I was also disappointed that the 8c texts are going up to 16c (keep in mind that each text costs your provider MUCH less than 1c, so the margin is absolutely enormous). I don't believe this is about getting more money per text, I'm sure this is about pushing more customers to paying for the $4 text pack. That text pack is now dearer because it only lasts 28 days instead of the previous 31 days, so like the data packs I buy - 13 per year would be needed. The voice pack is similarly $4 for 28 days instead of for 31 days. All the combos are now 28 days too.

Looking at the cost of the combos, it really looks like they have taken a close look at Skinny mobile and tweaked their plans to be cheaper, but by as small a margin as possible to avoid giving up any more profit than absolutely necessary. The $9 combo gives you 300MB data compared to 250MB data with Skinny. The $15 combo gives you the same thing as Skinny provides on its $16 prepay plan. The $25 combo beats the Skinny $26 prepay plan by offering 3GB vs 2.5GB and unlimited calls vs 300 minutes. So Warehouse Mobile have put their prices up but just short of where they could no longer claim to be the cheapest. Honestly, I would not advise someone to change from Skinny to Warehouse if they are happy with Skinny, because there are no significant savings to be had anymore. Skinny Mobile and Warehouse Mobile are now approximately the same cost, where there was a good saving previously with WM having better pricing AND 31 days on each pack/combo compared to Skinny offering only 28 days - now that is gone and WM is really only technically cheaper, but not by enough to make a significant difference to most users.

It is sad to see a company going from offering great deals to trying to only just undercut the competition. The texts that were 4c each went to 8c each and now 16c each - that is a 4x cost increase over the last year or 2.

I have previously suggested to people that I know that they could save a significant amount of money if they changed to Warehouse Mobile, now for a lot of people that I know - it would cost them the same or only $1 per 28 days different. If someone is with Skinny, it is hard to make a case for taking the trouble to switch to another provider.