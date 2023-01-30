Hey all,

Wondering if anyone has some suggestions for internet connectivity when in the caravan.

We have 2Degrees at home and a 2Degrees mobile plan which has roll-over data which means I can use datashare when on the road. Albeit the limited amount of data can be frustrating its much cheaper than having a dedicated plan for the caravan given we only need it about 4-6 weeks of the year.

We recently picked up a caravan which has a Sphere router installed.

https://www.caravansplus.com.au/sphere-mobile-wi-fi-router-with-gps-4g-p-18237.html

The general premise of this is that it provides mobile connectivity as well as being able to login to public wifi hotspots such as at campgrounds. Unfortunately it does both of these very poorly. The interface is terrible and its seems to be a matter of luck as to whether settings will be saved or even presented in the interface. It does not work for hotspots that require authentication through a webpage.

I’ve seen some devices that say they can deal with the hotspot issues such as the GL.iNET range of routers but given they are US based its not clear their bands for mobile will align with NZ.

So I am wondering if others have tackled this issue and have any suggestions for a router than could achieve both mobile connectivity and the ability to log into hotspots.

Thanks in advance.