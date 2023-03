Hi there, looking for some help with roaming number dialling.

Currently roaming on spark in Australia, and it’s annoying as many of my contacts and others contacts are saved as normal 027 021 022 etc prefix’s, meaning when trying to call each other calls fail unless prefixing with +64. I have done a little research and it seems there is a iphone feature called dial assist, but the option does not exist on all the iPhones here I have looked at.