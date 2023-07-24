Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Guest
Welcome Guest.
You haven't logged in yet. If you don't have an account you can register now.


ForumsNew Zealand Mobile and WirelessWarehouse Mobile on iPhone 6 and 6s
Suckerpunch

121 posts

Master Geek


#306458 24-Jul-2023 18:40
Send private message quote this post

Hey,

Can anyone tell me why a Warehouse Mobile SIM wouldn't work in an iPhone 6 and 6s?
Have tried a new sim with no luck. Phones aren't Parallel Imports.
A spark sim works fine, but nothing showing in the settings about provider lock.

Thanks,
Phil

Create new topic
DjShadow
3929 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted

  #3107662 24-Jul-2023 18:47
Send private message quote this post

Is iOS up to date on both phones? Note the 6S is now limited to iOS 15 and the 6 is limited to iOS 12. It is possible the version you have installed doesn't include a Carrier Bundle for Warehouse mobile

 
 
 
 

Shop Mighty Ape for electronics, games, computers books and more (affiliate link).
Suckerpunch

121 posts

Master Geek


  #3107664 24-Jul-2023 18:51
Send private message quote this post

Yeah both phones running the latest iOS version.

I forgot to mention "No Service" is what I'm seeing.
Phone calls, texts etc fail.

Linux
9885 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3107667 24-Jul-2023 19:06
Send private message quote this post

The same SIMs work fine in other handsets and are you in a RCG location or 4G only?



Delorean
460 posts

Ultimate Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3107668 24-Jul-2023 19:12
Send private message quote this post

Check what carrier version you are on 

 

Go to Settings > General > About - You should be on Version 54?

Create new topic





News and reviews »

Norton Releases Norton Driver Updater for Windows PCs
Posted 19-Jul-2023 10:23

BeeDrive by Synology Review
Posted 16-Jul-2023 17:28

2degrees to Close 3G Services Late 2025
Posted 10-Jul-2023 11:04

2degreess to acquire MyRepublic New Zealand broadband service
Posted 5-Jul-2023 12:02

DoorDash launching in New Zealand
Posted 5-Jul-2023 11:19

JBL Tour Pro 2 Review
Posted 2-Jul-2023 12:33

Amazon Kindle Scribe Review
Posted 25-Jun-2023 11:57

Nokia Announces Three New C-Series Smartphone in New Zealand
Posted 20-Jun-2023 13:56

Adobe Firefly Now Powers Generative AI Capabilities in Adobe Illustrator
Posted 20-Jun-2023 13:48

JBL Announces Five New Soundbar Models Featuring 3D and Dolby Atmos
Posted 20-Jun-2023 13:44

Samsung Announces Odyssey OLED G9 Gaming Monitor
Posted 20-Jun-2023 13:40

HP Victus Gaming Laptop Review
Posted 7-Jun-2023 17:05

Synology Unveils Beedrive
Posted 7-Jun-2023 17:00

Spark to launch satellite-to-mobile service
Posted 6-Jun-2023 10:04

Synology Raises the Bar With DSM 7.2
Posted 2-Jun-2023 10:00








Geekzone Live »

Try automatic live updates from Geekzone directly in your browser, without refreshing the page, with Geekzone Live now.


Updates »

Are you subscribed to our RSS feed? You can download the latest headlines and summaries from our stories directly to your computer or smartphone by using a feed reader.




RSS feeds
Main feed
Forums feed
Copyright
©2002-2023 Geekzone®
Site features
Geekzone BI dashboard
Geekzone Badges
Geekzone Slack
Geekzone on Twitter
Affiliate links
Mighty Ape
Sharesies
Site Information
Subscribe to Geekzone
Privacy Statement
Forum Usage Guidelines (FUG)
Advertising
Trademark and copyright


This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

 