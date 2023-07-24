Suckerpunch

Hey,
Can anyone tell me why a Warehouse Mobile SIM wouldn't work in an iPhone 6 and 6s?
Have tried a new sim with no luck. Phones aren't Parallel Imports.
A spark sim works fine, but nothing showing in the settings about provider lock.
Thanks,
Phil
Is iOS up to date on both phones? Note the 6S is now limited to iOS 15 and the 6 is limited to iOS 12. It is possible the version you have installed doesn't include a Carrier Bundle for Warehouse mobile
The same SIMs work fine in other handsets and are you in a RCG location or 4G only?
Check what carrier version you are on
Go to Settings > General > About - You should be on Version 54?