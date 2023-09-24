Hi all,

I'm considering joining Wireless Nation for their Portable WiFi plan but upon reading through their terms & conditions have come across a few clauses that concern me. The highlighted text is that which bothers me.

One is "We automatically measure and monitor network performance and the performance of Your internet connection and Our network. In addition, You agree to permit Us to: (a) access Your computer and Equipment when reasonably necessary to be able to provide Our Services; (c) access and adjusting Your computer settings, as they relate to the Services."

Also, "SOFTWARE LICENSES AND THIRD PARTY SERVICES : 25. We reserve the right periodically to update, upgrade or change the Software remotely or otherwise and to make related changes to the settings and Software on Your computer or Equipment and You agree to permit such changes and access (by Us or a third party Contractor) to Your computer and Equipment."

And, "MANAGEMENT OF YOUR DATA AND COMPUTER: 55. We reserve the right to: (a) use, copy, display, store, transmit and reformat data transmitted over Our network and to distribute such content to multiple Servers for back-up and maintenance purposes; 57. We reserve the right to provide an active secondary SSID on routers We provide You. (why do they want to do this?) 58. We automatically measure and monitor network performance and the performance of Your internet connection and Our network. In addition, You agree to permit Us to: (a) access Your computer and Equipment when reasonably necessary to be able to provide Our Services; (c) access and adjusting Your computer settings, as they relate to the Services."

I have never come across terms such as these and am quite concerned at the possibility of Wireless Nation poking around my computer, especially without my knowledge. I have never seen similar T&C by other internet providers that I have been with - is this the new normal??

Before I contact Wireless Nation to Please Explain it would be good if others could share their thoughts about these clauses.

Thanks in advance.